ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Shark blimp lands at Cape Cod Airfield, no bite scares yet

By Ella Adams, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HykA_0gdrBisi00

MARSTONS MILLS — It was an average, nearly cloudless Tuesday at Cape Cod Airfield. Except among the clouds was a blimp — and not just any blimp, but a Shark Week blimp courtesy of the Discovery Channel.

The blimp, complete with a great white shark decal and bright white letters spelling out “SHARK WEEK,” holds 69,000 cubic feet of helium and is more than 130 feet long, about 34 feet wide and 40 feet tall.

The shark decal itself weighs about 250 pounds, said crewman Steve O’Brien, who is one of 13 crew members involved with the maintenance, flying and upkeep of the blimp.

Blimp celebrates Shark Week

While Shark Week officially begins on July 24, since July 1, one blimp in the east and one in the west have been traveling up and down the coasts in competition to see where the most “sharkadelic” fans are located.

The popular shark-based block of TV programming debuted in 1988 and is now television's longest-running programming event. Last year, 21 million viewers tuned in, Discovery reports.

The blimp travels around 250 to 300 miles each day and is flown by two pilots, O’Brien said, with two Rotax motors that run at 85 horsepower each. This is the second year the shark blimp has traversed the coast, but the first time it has visited the Cape. Back in 2006, the same blimp donned a Hood Milk logo and landed at the airfield, but hasn't returned until now.

"This is an open airport, and we only stop at a few of these along the way, so folks normally don't get this close," O'Brien said. "Getting to interact with folks like this is nice, especially for the kids, they can get out here and really see how big the ship is."

Visit Shark Blimp at airfield

The blimp will be flying around the Cape on Thursday, landing that evening back at the airfield, and taking off to its next destination of Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday, weather permitting.

O'Brien said as of about noon on Tuesday, about 40 visitors had seen the blimp up close. As he spoke, more curious visitors arrived to check out the scene. Some visitors had driven by and stopped to check it out, or seen the airport's social media post about the blimp, like Katie Beatty from Marstons Mills. Beatty arrived with her three children and their friend, decked out in their Cape Shark shirts observing the blimp from the watchman trailers.

Other visitors, like Jennifer Villano of Sandwich, saw a post about the blimp on Facebook and decided to check it out and take a picture of it with her oldest and youngest sons.

People are welcome to visit the Shark Week blimp. The crew and airfield staff ask that visitors walk behind the buildings of the airfield to see it. If they choose to go further onto the field, visitors must stop at the white trailers and speak with the watchman on duty.

Comments / 1

Related
capecod.com

Shark Sighting Prompts Truro Beach Closure

TRURO – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark activity app reported several shark sightings at Cape Cod beaches Thursday. Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed for swimming just after noon for about an hour due to a shark spotted off the shore. One sighting was...
TRURO, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Boston Globe

‘We are losing the Cape we have always loved’: Soaring home prices on Cape Cod put the pinch on longtime renters

Priced out of buying and nothing to rent, year-round Cape residents are struggling with a brutal real estate market. Erin Zielinska thought she had done everything right. Fifteen years ago she was struggling, back home on Cape Cod, trying to make ends meet as a waitress, raising her 2-year-old daughter. But at least she could afford to rent a home, thanks in part to housing assistance programs that supplemented her income.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Great White Shark#Blimp#Marstons#The Discovery Channel#Rotax#Hood Milk#Airfield
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
Travel Maven

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WCVB

High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man killed after jumping from Sagamore bridge onto road

A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
SFGate

How will Hurricane Darby impact Hawaii?

Rain is in the weather forecast for Hawaii through the weekend with remnants from two separate tropical cyclones — Bonnie and Darby — expected to reach the islands, the National Weather Service said. "Both of these systems are approaching from the south, so the Big Island and Maui...
HAWAII STATE
Boston

Here’s when to expect thunderstorms in Mass. on Thursday

Temperatures are expected to reach “well into” the 80s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to reach “well into” the 80s in Massachusetts on Thursday, the National Weather Service is predicting. But a cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the state by mid-afternoon and early evening, focused across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy