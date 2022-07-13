ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Bergen County teenager became an Olympic hopeful in fencing

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

The power went off. The practice went on.

A legend was born.

It was October 2012, and Rachael Kim was at a much different stage of her career. She was not the globetrotting teenager with two national titles and a World Championship gold hanging on her bed frame. She was an upstart fencer from Tenafly who was just learning the tools of the trade.

So when Superstorm Sandy knocked the lights out at her gym, she and her club teammates fell back on a trait that's inherent in foil: the ability to think one step ahead.

"We practiced with candles," coach Seoung Woo Lee said. "It's no way to practice, but we really wanted to get better. She really wanted to. All her teammates, too. We asked them to bring candles, and then we practiced."

The memory of an unusual practice flooded back to him this April on a much brighter day in Dubai.

Kim, now 17, went there for the Fencing World Championships and brought home the gold as part of the winning team in junior women's foil. It was the pinnacle of her career — so far — and especially impressive considering that her three American teammates were all college-age. If all goes well, it will be a steppingstone to an Olympic career.

"It was really shocking," Kim said. "It was my first world championships, so I didn't really expect it."

Kim may have a busier travel schedule than any high school athlete in North Jersey. She has competed in Croatia, Mexico, Serbia and Germany, and that's in this year alone.

Plus, she spends plenty of time in Northvale, training for about 15 hours a week at the Top Fencing Club.

Making up schoolwork and testing can be a challenge, but a recent move to Paramus Catholic has provided greater flexibility for the rising senior.

"I really like the fencing community. It's a pretty small community," Kim said. "You know a lot of people and a lot of people know you. Even though it's a super competitive sport, everyone is kind and caring for each other and always cheering each other on."

Kim started fencing when she was 7. Her coach went to the same church and convinced her to sign up, with a push from Rachael's mom. Kim was apprehensive at first, but she overcame her shorter stature with a combination of speed, strategy and technique.

"I definitely do get nervous sometimes," Kim said. "To calm myself down, I usually listen to music and try to get my mind off everything and try to relax."

Kim will finally get a chance to relax over the next six weeks. She wrapped up the season last week at the Summer Nationals in Minneapolis.

She's currently ranked 31st in the world on the junior level, which goes up to age 20. She's open about her Olympic ambitions, having already practiced and fenced with athletes who have competed in the quadrennial event.

"USA hosts the Olympics [in 2028]," Lee said. "We have a chance to do that. I think we have a chance."

The longtime coach also applauded Kim for how she's balanced academics with a rigorous athletic schedule.

Kim admits that all the travel can be tiring, although it's given her a chance to see the world. Her favorite spot to visit has been Budapest — "a really beautiful city" that was home to her first international tournament.

Of course, there's no place quite like the top step of the podium.

No candlelight necessary.

"I was very surprised that I was able to get that opportunity," Kim said. "Hearing that national anthem really made me happy to be able to represent USA."

Sean Farrell is a high school sports reporter for NorthJersey.com.

Email: farrells@northjersey.com

Twitter: @seanfarrell92

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How a Bergen County teenager became an Olympic hopeful in fencing

