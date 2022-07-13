ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ Legislature bails out Paterson Great Falls visitor center, arts center, garage

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
PATERSON — For the second time in two years, the state government is bailing out Paterson’s much-delayed plans for a new visitor center at the Great Falls.

Amid more than 300 budget bills adopted by the New Jersey Legislature at the end of June was a measure that would extend by 30 months a key funding deadline for the national park project and provide up to $25 million in additional state tax credits for Paterson.

The original funding deadline for completion of what’s now estimated to be a $24.5 million visitor center had been June 30, 2022. After the project fell behind schedule, the Legislature extended the deadline to Dec. 31, 2023.

But the COVID-19 pandemic, political infighting and other issues continued to stall the project. Officials said there was little chance the visitor center could be built by the end of next year, which they said would have undermined the complex financing of the project.

The bill approved on June 29 — which has not yet been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy — would set a new deadline of June 30, 2026. The measure also allocated another $25 million in Economic Redevelopment and Growth tax credits that could be used for the Great Falls projects — the visitor center, a youth performing arts center on Main Street and a parking garage at the Great Falls. That would boost Paterson’s total funding package under the ERG program to $175 million in tax credits, officials said.

“We are profoundly grateful to Governor Murphy and the state legislature for supporting our efforts to continue positioning Paterson for progress,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, a longtime Paterson community leader, said he was confident Murphy would sign the bill.

“When it comes to the visitor center, this is not just a Paterson project, this is a New Jersey project,” said Wimberly.

The assemblyman said he had been at the Great Falls over the weekend and said “it was packed” with visitors.

“Most of them weren’t from Paterson, they were from all over New Jersey,” Wimberly said.

Bridge remains closedOfficials report little progress on rebuilding closed footbridge at Great Falls

Sayegh repeatedly has said that the various projects at the Great Falls — including the reconstruction of historic Hinchliffe Stadium — would spur tourism and help revitalize the city. Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter said the visitor center would be a “key connector” for Paterson.

“We want to have all the amenities that are appropriate to make it a destination point for tourism,” Sumter said.

New Brunswick-based DEVCO Corporation is overseeing the Great Falls projects, with the Hamilton Partnership for Paterson working on the visitor center and the New Jersey Community Development Corporation handling the youth arts center.

Bob Guarasci, executive director of NJCDC, expressed gratitude for the legislature’s action.

“It will provide more time to work out some of the complexities related to the project,” Guarasci said. “With the extension, I’m very hopeful that we can break ground by the end of this year.”

Paterson’s economic development director Michael Powell said he was working on plans for what to do with the additional $25 million in tax credits. Powell said some would go towards covering price increases created by supply chain problems affecting the global economy. He said the extra money may allow city officials to revive plans to build a new parking garage on Van Houten Street in downtown Paterson, which would replace an existing parking deck.

The legislature approved the extended deadline and extra money for the visitor center in a vote that largely went along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans mostly opposed.

Besides the visitor center, Paterson also is using its tax credits for the Hinchliffe Stadium reconstruction, a six-story apartment building next to the stadium, a new garage near the Paterson train station and housing near the Great Falls that would include some apartments reserved for grandparents raising their grandchildren.

Not everyone in Paterson thinks the Sayegh administration is making the best use of the tax credits. Councilman Michael Jackson, who finished third in the recent mayoral election, said the state funding should have been used to generate jobs for city resident and projects that would expand the city’s tax base.

Jackson said the Sayegh administration has used the tax credits to benefit outside investors and political allies.

“This administration has no idea what’s best for this community,” Jackson said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

