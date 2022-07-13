ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park confirms Amazon will occupy new warehouse on former Kearfott site

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
WOODLAND PARK ‒ The worst kept secret in the borough has been who would be the future tenant of a new logistical warehouse on the site of the former Kearfott building on McBride Avenue.

For months the rumor was that Amazon was interested in leasing the 205,000-square-foot mixed-use building from the Stro Company. On Tuesday Mayor Keith Kazmark officially confirmed the rumor.

"It’s Amazon Prime Day," Kazmark said. "So what better day to announce that Amazon will be coming to town? Yes, it's sort of like Santa Claus."

Like St. Nick, the mayor said the move will bring all sorts of goodies to the borough.

It will bring a boost in ratables and hundreds of new jobs, which are especially welcome after Kearfott Guidance and Navigation announced in February 2021, that after 50 years in the borough it had completed its move to the Pine Brook section of Montville.

"This is great news for the local economy and for Woodland Park taxpayers," he said. "We estimate that the property will jump from a $10 million ratable to a $25 million ratable."

Another benefit, the mayor said, is that Amazon is expected to add a retail component to the warehouse where customers may drop off products to be returned to the online retail giant.

While neither Stro nor Amazon responded to requests for comments, Stro's founder Steven Millstein previously said the decision to purchase the land and build a warehouse was a logical one.

Warehouses everywhereWarehouses, distribution centers popping up all over North Jersey. Here's where and why

With almost 13 million people and a "$1.6 trillion gross metro product" within 25 miles, The Stro Companies are touting their project as "the perfect connection," company officials said.

"There's a dense population with a highly educated workforce, all the things our tenants are looking for," Millstein told The Record and Northjersey.com last August.

At that time Millstein said he had hoped to have the place built and open by this spring. It is uncertain just when Amazon will officially open the facility.

For the borough, the logistic center is just one of two Amazon properties expected to open this year. Amazon is also working on opening an Amazon Fresh store at the closed Fairway Market site at Route 46 and Browertown Road.

It has been more than 18 months since Woodland Park's Planning Board approved Amazon Fresh's plan to open a location at the Kohl's shopping center.

Supply chain issues, however, have caused delays and Kazmark said he's been told that the supermarket probably won't open before fall.

