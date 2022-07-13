Ramsey's first junior police camp features K-9 Ryker

RAMSEY ‒ Maywood K-9 Ryker clamped his jaws around the padded arm as Det. Chris Nichols assured his wide-eyed students that it's "not the teeth" that cause the damage, "it's the pulling away."

A hundred pushups into their second day of Ramsey Police Academy Junior Camp, the 20 participants are already immersed in the varied challenges of a law enforcement career. After watching a helicopter landing and maneuvering a robotic arm remotely through an obstacle course, the group was ready to meet one of its most valued assistants – the K-9 unit.

The 4-year-old German shepherd emerged from his trainer's police car, ready to show off his skills in tracking, locating discarded weapons, and best of all ‒ restraining a suspect. Officer Christopher Finn volunteered to be the "suspect" wearing the padded sleeve as Ryker galloped up to seize him, escaping with only a scrape to his inner arm from its lining.

"We no longer use the word biting," Nichols told the young campers. "The goal is to apprehend the person, not injure them."

Nichols explained that different dog breeds are used for different purposes: Labradors for drug location, bloodhounds to find missing persons, and German shepherd for general "agile activities" and patrol functions. Nicholas said Ryker was imported from Slovakia because European breeders are more adept at producing well-tempered obedient dogs.

It is the first police academy for the borough and lead instructor Ptl. Sean Beamon encouraged ever-louder "sir-yes-sir" responses to his commands from his charges.

"Being loud gives you confidence," Beamon told them. "We want to make you all leaders, not followers."

Beamon said the goal of the course is to give students a broad overview of police duties, including "team work, discipline, and respect in a fun environment."

The course concludes with lessons in firearms safety, and live scenarios at the Bergen County Police Academy in Mahwah.

The five-day course is the first of three week-long adventures for middle school students hosted by Ramsey Community School's Summer Explorations program. Comedy Club is featured in the second week, and International Cuisines in the third.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ramsey's first junior police camp features K-9 Ryker