Aging Graciously: A couple things that make me happy

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

The things that make us happy ... I have a new bow and a new worm farm. Those things might not tickle many peoples’ fancies, but I am delighted. I have spoken about the bow in the past, but at the time I didn’t actually have it in my hands. Now that I do, I savor the feel of it, the look of it and the knowledge of how it came into my life.

My bow is made, by hand, of red elm and bamboo (which is stronger than fiberglass, and much prettier) shaped, sanded and polished to a 30-pound draw, awaiting hand-made arrows whose fletchings are neon pink and green (easy to find if lost in the woods.)

Thirty pounds is a bit heavy for me to pull at my age, but as the gifter made me promise, I am pulling a number of times a day to strengthen the right shoulder muscles, an exercise that will take me to the anchor point on my jaw, that will allow me to shoot.

Holding the bow brings back memories of when our family used to target shoot and play archery golf. My bow was simple then, a special pink and blue fiberglass recurve equipped with a site to accommodate my astigmatism. This one is a long bow, something that may hold a new learning curve for me. Its acquisition came about as an exchange for my proof-reading and editing skills. I’m not quite sure how shooting down comma faults and run-on sentences in an otherwise beautifully written book equates to such artistic wood working, but perhaps the hours spent by each qualify as the perfect exchange.

Now the worm farm came about as a trade for a fig tree. And the fig tree came about as an exchange, again, for editing. The worm box is an uncomplicated apparatus filled with rich soil, grass clippings, coffee grounds, eggshells and other wormly delights. The worms eat their way up to the top, leaving their castings behind. (Yes, that means what you think it does) and like the castings of chickens, horses and cows, is excellent fertilizer. By pouring water through the box, a worm tea is made that brings about miracles for the fig trees and garden vegetables. The kind person who gave me the fig trees in exchange for proof-reading, also donated the tree for the worm farm friend so that I could have my worker worms. All this comes with no guarantees that plants or worms might not expire in the horrendous heat of the summer, and both have to be moved into the garage in the winter.

The point is, my friends and I are bartering, exchanging skills, knowledge and generosity to better our worlds. There is no pre-planned contract. Sometimes the reward is lunch, sometimes an unexpected donation, sometimes just a kind word. The friendships are worth the hours we all spend, and the wonderful things we learn. Watch out now around here. Because of our bartering, one of these days I may be trying for that bullseye ... and by the same token, one of these days I may have figs to share. Maybe you might want to get in on the exchange. Let’s see, what can I trade for someone who loves to weed?

(Editor's note: If you know of a senior who is unique and deserves a story, please e-mail Lee Elliott at leeadirects@roadrunner.com. Please include contact information so she can share their story with our readers.)

Comments / 0

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

