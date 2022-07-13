ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

This new networking group in New Brunswick for Black women includes brunch

By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
Most networking groups include name tags and business cards — not DJs and margaritas.

But that’s the case for Brown Skin Brunchin’, a national social and networking group for women of color that is bringing its first event to New Brunswick on Sunday, July 17.

“Brown Skin Brunchin’ brings together women of color in a fun way that allows them to make new connections and network, but not realize that they’re networking,” said co-founder Lillian Jackson. “Instead of being in a stuffy environment with cheesy ice breakers, we’re networking over brunch and drinks.”

The first brunch will be held at the Social Room Bar & Kitchen at 367 George St., a lively spot that frequently hosts DJs and drink specials. To RSVP for the 1 p.m. brunch, which will be capped at 20 people, women should download the Brown Skin Brunchin’ app and purchase a ticket for $10. At the brunch, each woman will then purchase her own food and drinks.

Brown Skin Brunchin’ will hold monthly brunch events at varying local restaurants, which may include Esquina Latina and Christopher's Bar and Lounge in the Heldrich Hotel, said New Brunswick Brown Skin Brunchin’ ambassador Anthea Jeffrey.

Jeffrey began the New Brunswick chapter of the group, which follows New Jersey chapters in Atlantic City and Jersey City, after she was yearning to make new friends following her move to New Brunswick from Brooklyn five years ago for her job at Rutgers University.

“We always talk about kids going out on the playground and making friends, but for some reason, in adulthood, it’s very different,” she said. “This is an opportunity for me as well to meet like-minded brown and Black women and for us to create camaraderie over food and drinks.”

Fulfill your winery dreams:This new Rutgers wine program will teach you the basics of running a vineyard

The group is in 75 other U.S. cities, which began spreading in 2018 after Jackson, who used to work in recruiting, realized she needed to make friends following moves from Virginia to Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

“Brown Skin Brunchin’ was born because I needed friends and when talking to other people, I recognized that I wasn’t the only person who had that problem,” she said. “When you grow up and move, your friends and family don’t move with you, but it’s still something that you really need in your new environment. This was a way to help other women that needed that sense of community, no matter where they were.”

After the first New Brunswick event occurs, Jackson anticipates other New Jersey chapters to grow as well — it’s how the group has grown so far, she said.

Local addition:A new Somerville bakery is making rolled ice cream and crazy milkshakes

“It spreads like wildfire,” she continued. “After this chapter launches, there will be someone that travels to New Brunswick and then they are going to ask us to start a chapter in their area. I anticipate once the word gets out, there will be other sub-chapters that come about.”

Go: Sunday, July 17 at the Social Room Bar & Kitchen at 367 George St., New Brunswick at 1 p.m.; $10 tickets purchased in advance from the Brown Skin Brunchin' app required; brownskinbrunchin.com.

Jenna Intersimone has been a staff member at the USA Today Network New Jersey since 2014, after becoming a blogger-turned-reporter following the creation of her award-winning travel blog. To get unlimited access to her stories about food, drink and fun, please subscribe or activate your digital account today. Contact: JIntersimone@Gannett.com or @JIntersimone.

