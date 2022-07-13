ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Three Local Teams Compete in Race To Alaska

By Kelley Balcomb-Bartok
sanjuanjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree teams with members based in Friday Harbor entered the 2022 Race to Alaska, or R2AK, this year. R2AK is north America’s longest human and wind-powered race spanning nearly 750 miles of spectacular beauty and rugged environments of the coastal waters of Vancouver Island and the Inside Passage to...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
airlinegeeks.com

Dash Air Shuttle to Start Service on Olympic Pennisula

Dash Air Shuttle will start Service between Port Angeles, Wash, and Seattle on August 11, 2022. The company will offer up to four roundtrips at the inaugural and plan to expand to up to six daily roundtrips by summer 2023. Service Details. The new service will arrive at Seattle’s primary...
SEATTLE, WA
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Patagonia Fined $55,000 by the City of Seattle

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Patagonia has agreed to pay nearly $55,000 to employees of its Seattle store after being fined by the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for allegedly violating the city’s Secure Scheduling law. The law in part requires companies...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Humans and wildlife love the Northwest Stream Center Nature Trail

EVERETT, Wash. — Tom Murdoch, director of the Adopt a Stream Foundation, describes the hidden gem that is the Northwest Stream Center Nature Trail: "We're between Seattle and Everett, a half mile up the freeway. It's so accessible, and hardly anybody knows we're here.”. This place may be a...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Alaska Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alaska State
City
Port Townsend, WA
City
Friday Harbor, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Washington

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Washington state has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in...
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Dearth of Dungeness again cancels South Sound crabbing season

The Puget Sound crabbing season opened last week. For the fifth straight year, most of the waters surrounding the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas weren’t included. Since 2018, the area south of the Tacoma Narrows bridges (Marine Area 13) has remained closed to allow the weak Dungeness crab population to increase. The closure extended north through Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon, including Gig Harbor proper) in 2018 and 2019. Numbers have recovered enough there to offer a limited season — July 3 through Aug. 30 on Sundays and Mondays.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Nautical Mile#Vancouver Island#Open Water
seattleschild.com

Colman Pool: Aiming for equity and accessibility

Seattle Parks and Recreation will soon upgrade Colman Pool, the public saltwater pool in King County and one of only two outdoor pools in Seattle. This month, the parks department is inviting members of the community to learn about the project — and share their ideas for more improvements.
SEATTLE, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Thank you for an amazing parade | Letter

On behalf of the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce, I would like to thank all who helped to make this a memorable 4th of July!. The 2022 Parade theme was United we Stand…Saluting heroes, helpers and essential workers. We had 50 outstanding entries, many decorated to match the theme, the parade route was packed, the red, white and blue bunting was hung and there was an unbelievable effort made by the community of our island and the businesses to pull off another patriotic 4th of July. After we heard the beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by Chelsea Parrott, Jill Urbach, Presley Clark, Michelle Coleman, Patti Bair and Melody Smith, we had music, floats, politicians and kids. We were proud to honor our Grand Marshals, Pam and Lin Pearson, and the Honored Citizen Vicky Thalacker. And we can’t forget our great announcers, Alan Budwill and Duncan Wilson.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
iheart.com

Starbucks may’ve just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KING 5

Foreign travelers help rescue man from Skykomish River

INDEX, Wash. — A man was rescued from the Skykomish River on Monday after a group spotted him just feet away from Canyon Falls and alerted authorities. Cousins Zac and Samara Chan are on a three-week trip to the United States from the United Kingdom. They were staying at a cabin along a private road on the Skykomish River when they spotted a man in distress while they were driving over a bridge near Canyon Falls.
SKYKOMISH, WA
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at Regency at Ten Trails

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of Regency at Ten Trails, the Company’s first 55+ active-adult community in the Pacific Northwest. Regency at Ten Trails is a community of 403 single-level homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in South King County in Washington state.
BLACK DIAMOND, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Q&A with CBP’s new Blaine area port director

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) promoted Harmit Gill to serve as the Blaine area port director at the end of March. The Northern Light sat down with Gill to discuss what he hopes to accomplish in his first year, how he’s improving transparency within the agency and his background growing up in Blaine.
BLAINE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Gather your clan for the 75th annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games

Experience a wee bit of Scotland at the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering, the largest event of its kind in Washington state, set for July 22-24. The 6th oldest Scottish festival in the U.S. went virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. But the beloved festival returns in person for the 75th annual games in 2022. The event is organized by the Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association (SSHGA).
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

HOV lanes and left lane camping explained, again

It’s time to revisit one of our favorite topics: the HOV lane and left-lane camping. Our good friend and KIRO Newsradio fill-in host Travis Mayfield posted this last week on Twitter. He recounted a recent trip where he was driving in the HOV lane from Tacoma to Seattle. Travis...
KING 5

Puget Sound will see extremely low tides this week

If you missed the low-low tides in June for Puget Sound, you have another chance to witness the low tides this week. Lower than normal tides are forecast through Saturday for Puget Sound. Wednesday and Thursday will feature the lowest tides this week. Tides on these days are expected to be around four feet lower than normal.
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

WA County Considers Mandates, Urges Masking, Boosters

SEATTLE (AP) — COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. Increasingly involving the highly transmissible omicron BA.5 variant and BA.4, cases are higher than the peak of last year’s delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy