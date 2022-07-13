Explore Land Bank’s Deadman Bay Preserve’s intertidal zone

On behalf of the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce, I would like to thank all who helped to make this a memorable 4th of July!. The 2022 Parade theme was United we Stand…Saluting heroes, helpers and essential workers. We had 50 outstanding entries, many decorated to match the theme, the parade route was packed, the red, white and blue bunting was hung and there was an unbelievable effort made by the community of our island and the businesses to pull off another patriotic 4th of July. After we heard the beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by Chelsea Parrott, Jill Urbach, Presley Clark, Michelle Coleman, Patti Bair and Melody Smith, we had music, floats, politicians and kids. We were proud to honor our Grand Marshals, Pam and Lin Pearson, and the Honored Citizen Vicky Thalacker. And we can’t forget our great announcers, Alan Budwill and Duncan Wilson.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO