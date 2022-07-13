ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Explore Land Bank’s Deadman Bay Preserve’s intertidal zone

sanjuanjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the San Juan Trails Committee. There’s more to the West Side of San Juan Island than orcas! July 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Dr. Erika Iyengar, of...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanjuanjournal.com

Thank you for an amazing parade | Letter

On behalf of the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce, I would like to thank all who helped to make this a memorable 4th of July!. The 2022 Parade theme was United we Stand…Saluting heroes, helpers and essential workers. We had 50 outstanding entries, many decorated to match the theme, the parade route was packed, the red, white and blue bunting was hung and there was an unbelievable effort made by the community of our island and the businesses to pull off another patriotic 4th of July. After we heard the beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by Chelsea Parrott, Jill Urbach, Presley Clark, Michelle Coleman, Patti Bair and Melody Smith, we had music, floats, politicians and kids. We were proud to honor our Grand Marshals, Pam and Lin Pearson, and the Honored Citizen Vicky Thalacker. And we can’t forget our great announcers, Alan Budwill and Duncan Wilson.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

U.W and PeaceIsland partnership bolsters San Juan emergency care

PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center broke records for emergency admittance over the July 4th weekend keeping new rural resident rotation doctors, Dr. Ryan Bocca and Dr. Mell Pinkston on their toes. “I saw more patients than I would have at Harbor View,” Bocca said. Eight summers ago, the University...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Real estate market summary | Sponsored content

Submitted by Merri Ann Simonson. The second quarter results, which complete the first half of the year, in San Juan County and on San Juan Island reflected the market change. Per the NWMLS, the dollar volume in San Juan County was $205,893,608 with a total of 205 transactions. The numbers reflect a 22.5% decrease in dollar volume and a 39% decrease in the number of transactions as compared to the same period in 2021.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Comprehensive Plan Update comments due

The San Juan County Planning Commission is seeking public testimony on an ordinance adopting the 2036 Comprehensive Plan Update. The Comprehensive Plan is the centerpiece of local planning in the county. Like a business plan, the Comprehensive Plan provides the framework for how our community will grow. The 2036 Comprehensive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Friday Harbor, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Looking into Kabul at SJIMA: Epic in scope and intimate in detail

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Museum of Art. With a growing humanitarian disaster taking shape in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s return to power, James Longley’s timely exhibition at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art (SJIMA) focuses on everyday life in Kabul’s old city. On display at SJIMA until September 12, the exhibition’s photographs combine vast panoramic images with portraits and documentary films to create a breathtaking look into an unseen world of winding streets along ancient hillsides, childhood games, shopkeepers, courtyards, madrasas, and markets – all steeped in the atmosphere and culture of this ancient and troubled city.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy