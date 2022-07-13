ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wildfire at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prompts closure of Mauna Loa Road

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mauna Loa Road on Hawaii Island remains closed due to a wildfire in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said officials on Tuesday.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

California visitor suffers head injuries in moped crash on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old California man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kapaa on Monday, said the Kauai Police Department. Officials said the California visitor sustained multiple head injuries. Authorities received a call of a crash around 4:25 p.m. According to reports, the man was traveling along Olohena...
KAPAA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State releases new vision plan for Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources has released a new vision plan for the state’s largest harbor for small boats. State officials have been looking at new development at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor for more than a decade, and the vision plan spells out several major changes, especially for those who aren’t boaters.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State now offering rebates for some electric bike purchases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gas prices rising and overall inflation, the demand for bicycles -- including electric bikes -- has been rising. And that demand could go up as the state is now offering a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a new e-bike. Micah Smith and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Maria's favorite tacos on Oahu

Guy's Breaking News: Wahine surfers take on the waves at WSL Corona Open. From surfing competitions in South Africa to the Queen Liliuokalani Outrigger race and king tides in Hawaii, Guy Hagi has your latest "breaking news." What's Trending: Little Miss Kona Coffee, Virginia woman dominates county fair cook off.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

History comes back to life at Maui’s Waiola Cemetery

It was just a few years ago that the Park Lane condominiums were built at Ala Moana Center. Officials have identified the suspect as Mike Pharisien of Haiku. What the Tech: Thinking about returning your Prime Day purchases? Think again. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Our consumer tech reporter Jamey...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Study: Honolulu ranks as one of the cities with the worst drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data is out on how Hawaii drivers stack up with the rest of the nation when it comes to driving violations. Overall, Honolulu drivers ranked 23 as one of the cities with the worst drivers. Honolulu was also recognized as one of the cities with the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (July 13, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hotel workers union reaches tentative contract agreement with Hawaii's largest hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hotel workers and guests react to tentative...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: He'e Nalu

Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Teen driver arrested for negligent homicide following Hawaii Island crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was arrested for negligent homicide, DUI and reckless driving following a two-car crash in North Kona on Thursday that left a 63-year-old woman dead. The woman who died was identified as Rhonda Dee Freedman, of Kailua-Kona. Police said the crash happened about 9:18 p.m.,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State Health Department to reject Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health says it will reject the Navy’s plan to defuel the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, citing a lack of details. The Navy says it plans to safely remove 104 million gallons from the Red Hill tanks by the end of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Keith Hayashi now officially Hawaii’s public schools superintendent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keith Hayashi is now officially Hawaii’s public schools superintendent. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Board of Education formally approved Hayashi’s three-year contract on Thursday. His salary is $240,000 for the first year — matching his predecessor Christina Kishimoto. The state Legislature set his...
HONOLULU, HI

