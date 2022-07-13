Wildfire at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prompts closure of Mauna Loa Road

More moisture will be heading our way due to Darby that will pass south of the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, July 14, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach wind advisory levels and potentially trigger fire weather concerns in some of our leeward areas. Shower activity will increase a bit on Saturday and Saturday night, especially for portions of Maui and the Big Island. Windward and mountain areas will see the highest rainfall coverage each day with gusty winds and less shower activity over leeward areas. The weather pattern returns to a moderate to breezy trade wind regime from Monday onward with passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach wind-advisory levels and potentially trigger fire weather concerns in some of our leeward areas. Shower activity will increase a bit on Saturday and...
Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. 'Big Boys Toys Show' at Blaisdell to feature fast cars, gadgets...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old California man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kapaa on Monday, said the Kauai Police Department. Officials said the California visitor sustained multiple head injuries. Authorities received a call of a crash around 4:25 p.m. According to reports, the man was traveling along Olohena...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saimin is a local favorite. In fact, it’s unique to Hawaii. Considered the quintessential comfort food, saimin dates back to the plantation era, when Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Hawaiian workers brought their own ingredients and collaborated on a quick and easy meal. While ramen noodles are...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources has released a new vision plan for the state’s largest harbor for small boats. State officials have been looking at new development at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor for more than a decade, and the vision plan spells out several major changes, especially for those who aren’t boaters.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gas prices rising and overall inflation, the demand for bicycles -- including electric bikes -- has been rising. And that demand could go up as the state is now offering a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a new e-bike. Micah Smith and...
Guy's Breaking News: Wahine surfers take on the waves at WSL Corona Open. From surfing competitions in South Africa to the Queen Liliuokalani Outrigger race and king tides in Hawaii, Guy Hagi has your latest "breaking news." What's Trending: Little Miss Kona Coffee, Virginia woman dominates county fair cook off.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moisture from former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie got caught up in the trade wind flow overnight bringing showers to the windward side and drifting leeward thru the early morning hours with shower coverage increasing thru the day. Global models continue to indicate increased shower activity this weekend with...
It was just a few years ago that the Park Lane condominiums were built at Ala Moana Center. Officials have identified the suspect as Mike Pharisien of Haiku. What the Tech: Thinking about returning your Prime Day purchases? Think again. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Our consumer tech reporter Jamey...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Only about 3% of Hawaii children ages 6 months to 4 years have gotten their first dose of the COVID vaccine, according to new state Health Department data. The CDC green lit a vaccine protocol for the age group last month. The age group has a population...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data is out on how Hawaii drivers stack up with the rest of the nation when it comes to driving violations. Overall, Honolulu drivers ranked 23 as one of the cities with the worst drivers. Honolulu was also recognized as one of the cities with the...
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hotel workers union reaches tentative contract agreement with Hawaii's largest hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hotel workers and guests react to tentative...
Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was arrested for negligent homicide, DUI and reckless driving following a two-car crash in North Kona on Thursday that left a 63-year-old woman dead. The woman who died was identified as Rhonda Dee Freedman, of Kailua-Kona. Police said the crash happened about 9:18 p.m.,...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, July 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (July 15, 2022) Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Your top local stories for Friday, July...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health says it will reject the Navy’s plan to defuel the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, citing a lack of details. The Navy says it plans to safely remove 104 million gallons from the Red Hill tanks by the end of...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keith Hayashi is now officially Hawaii’s public schools superintendent. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Board of Education formally approved Hayashi’s three-year contract on Thursday. His salary is $240,000 for the first year — matching his predecessor Christina Kishimoto. The state Legislature set his...
It was just a few years ago that the Park Lane condominiums were built at Ala Moana Center. Officials have identified the suspect as Mike Pharisien of Haiku. History comes back to life at Maui’s Waiola Cemetery. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Actors portray heroic Maui residents through a...
Comments / 0