Wildfire at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park prompts closure of Mauna Loa Road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach wind advisory levels and potentially trigger fire weather concerns in some of our leeward areas. Shower activity will increase a bit on Saturday and Saturday night, especially for portions of Maui and the Big Island. Windward and mountain areas will see the highest rainfall coverage each day with gusty winds and less shower activity over leeward areas. The weather pattern returns to a moderate to breezy trade wind regime from Monday onward with passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 19 HOURS AGO