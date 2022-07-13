ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman, other referred to as the Mother Church where you grab a spot on the pew to hear some of the best musicians.

Here are five upcoming shows.

1Dailey & Vincent

Thursday, July 14, 7:30 pm

Grand Ole Opry Members, five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. Don’t miss this show at The Ryman.

2Hanson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uED3_0gdrA0MK00

Friday, July 15, 8 pm

Hanson are a multi-platinum, three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, having sold over 16 million albums and performed concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single “MmmBop,” which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. They have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases.

3Iliza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WeWU_0gdrA0MK00

Saturday, July 16, 7 pm

Iliza is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. On November 19, 2019, she premiered her 5th Netflix stand up special Unveiled, which delves into her journey of getting married.

4PJ Morton

Sunday, July 17, 8 pm

PJ Morton is a multi Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer and producer whose latest project, Gospel According to PJ, earned the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album.

5Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy

Tuesday, July 19, 6 pm

Check out the amazing talent from Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy including their very first student, Ginna Claire Mason, star of Wicked on Broadway. Enjoy four different shows featuring a variety of student performers.

