OBITUARY: Timothy James ‘Tim’ Baker

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago
Mr. Timothy James ‘Tim’ Baker passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, he was 54 years old.

Timothy James “Tim” Baker was born in Battle Creek MI to Linda Lammers and James Baker.

He served in the United States Army. He was a welder for more than 20 years.

He is survived by his father Jim (Bonnie) Baker, children Shelby Baker, Jessica Stenson, and Cody Baker, siblings Tony Baker and Tammy Baker, step-siblings Lena Antes and Alan Antes, grandchildren Liam, Brody, and Nolan Stenson, and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He is preceded in death by mother Linda Baker and step-brother Loren Antes Jr.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

