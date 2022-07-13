ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin'® Iced Coffee Day Raises $10K for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago
Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day raises $1.8 Million nationwide to support children’s hospitals through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®

This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation® called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day and help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. Today, Dunkin’ of Nashville proudly presented Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with a check for $10,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.8 Million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.

As part of the program in May, Dunkin’ invited guests to have their iced coffee work double duty to both fuel their “go” and bring joy to kids battling illness in their communities. On May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100 percent of the funds raised will be granted locally to children’s hospitals in their respective communities.

“When children are faced with extreme hardship like battling a severe illness, it robs them of the joys of childhood,” said Dave Baumgartner, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Joy in Childhood Foundation Board Member. “It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our guests to help make a difference for these kids. As Dunkin’ franchisees, it is so important for us to give back to the communities we serve and show them we are here to keep them running beyond their daily Dunkin’ run. We are thrilled to support our local hospital partners throughout the country and help them create joyful experiences that allow their patients to still be kids.”

Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals. With more than 500 physicians trained in 30 pediatric and surgical specialties, the hospital’s staff is equipped to handle any issue a child may face—from the simple to the complex.

Funds from the Iced Coffee Day program will support Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt’s Child Life team to help children and family members cope with medical experiences and hospitalization. The Certified Child Life Specialists are trained in child development and understand the unique needs of children, teens, and families in the hospital. Through play and education, Child Life Specialists work with the health care team to create a friendly and comfortable environment for patients.

“Each day, our Child Life team works to create a positive healthcare experience for patients and their families,” said Janet Cross, MEd, senior director of Patient-and Family-Centered Care at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “This generous gift from Dunkin’ will help us continue to expand Child Life services at Children’s Hospital, making a difference for even more patients who need us.”

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Dunkin’®

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About the Dunkin’® Joy in Childhood Foundation®

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country thanks to the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

