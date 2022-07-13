ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago
Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman, other referred to as the Mother Church where you grab a spot on the pew to hear some of the best musicians.

Here are five upcoming shows.

1Dailey & Vincent

Thursday, July 14, 7:30 pm

Grand Ole Opry Members, five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. Don’t miss this show at The Ryman.

2Hanson

Friday, July 15, 8 pm

Hanson are a multi-platinum, three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, having sold over 16 million albums and performed concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single “MmmBop,” which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. They have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases.

3Iliza

Saturday, July 16, 7 pm

Iliza is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. On November 19, 2019, she premiered her 5th Netflix stand up special Unveiled, which delves into her journey of getting married.

4PJ Morton

Sunday, July 17, 8 pm

PJ Morton is a multi Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer and producer whose latest project, Gospel According to PJ, earned the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album.

5Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy

Tuesday, July 19, 6 pm

Check out the amazing talent from Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy including their very first student, Ginna Claire Mason, star of Wicked on Broadway. Enjoy four different shows featuring a variety of student performers.

Cheatham County Source

Nashville SC Teams Up with Make-a-Wish to Grant One Local Boy’s Wish

Nashville Soccer Club, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, is granting its first wish to 13-year-old superfan Colby. Completed over three days to give Colby the full Nashville SC experience, the wish experience began at the end of June and will conclude at the Nashville SC home match against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, July […] The post Nashville SC Teams Up with Make-a-Wish to Grant One Local Boy’s Wish appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day Raises $10K for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day raises $1.8 Million nationwide to support children’s hospitals through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®. This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation® called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day and help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. Today, Dunkin’ of Nashville proudly presented Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with a check for $10,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.8 Million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
