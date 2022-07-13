OBITUARY: Kimberly Presley
Ms. Kimberly Presley of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, she was 54 years old.
She was born June 6, 1968, in Wilson County. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and had worked in a medical office.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence Suite, Odell, and Ruby Presley.
She is survived by her parents, Roy and Barbara Presley; two sons, Alex Taylor Babbitt and Derrick Landon Babbitt; two granddaughters, Hallie and Hazley Babbitt; grandparents, Dorothy and Robert “Jack” Corley; brother and sister-in-law, Kurt and Shanda Presley; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside service for Kimberly Presley will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Stan Stevenson officiating. There will be no visitation prior to graveside service.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com
