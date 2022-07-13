ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

The Burlington County Farm Fair is Back. Here's your to-do list for each day

By Isabel Koyama, Burlington County Times
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD − The Burlington County Farm Fair will return this summer on July 19 at the fairgrounds in Columbus for it's 75th anniversary after two years on hold. Admission to the fair is free, and parking is $10 per car. Here's a day-by-day breakdown of notable events, contests and festivities you can find at the Farm Fair this year:

Tuesday, July 19

Kick-off your farm fair experience with the Meat, Fiber and Dairy Goat show hosted by the 4-H Club , a hands-on youth development group, at 10 a.m. in the North Show Tent. The group will host several events at the fair, many centered around animal care and horticulture, including an obstacle course in the South Show Tent at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and an Equestrian of the Year Contest at 5 p.m.

See a tractor driving contest at 3 p.m. hosted by the state's Future Farmers of America Association. At 4 p.m., the fair will open commercial exhibits. Check out amusement rides (discounted if you partake between 4to 6 p.m.), the Home Arts and Crafts tent, Gary the Balloon Man and wipeout ball games, which recur daily. Take a look at antique farm equipment at 5 p.m., also showing daily.

Hot dog pig racing shows will take place each evening by the dining pavilion at 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Don't miss the fair's opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. in the North Show Tent. And finally, snag a spot to watch fireworks at the fair at 9:45 p.m. If it rains, they'll appear at the same time Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDK3T_0gdr9sUh00

The fair closes by 10:30 p.m. each day.

Wednesday, July 20

Exhibits open to the public again at 4 p.m. Watch the draft horse pull competition at 6 p.m. in the Tractor Pull Arena (registration begins at 3 p.m.). Registration for the Children's Tractor Pull will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Northeast Corner Tent, followed by the contest at 7 p.m.

Adults can compete at the farm fair too − Wednesday will feature a Spike Driving Contest for men, and the Skillet Throw for women, at 7:30 p.m. beside the Horse Arena. This event continues on Thursday and Friday, with a final showdown on Saturday at 7 p.m.

And the farm fair would not be complete without crowning a queen. Celebrate Farm Fair Queens past at the 7:30 p.m. reception in the South Show Tent. Then, girls ages 5-13 can participate in the Future Farm Fair Queen parade (not competition) at 8:15 p.m. in the North Show Tent. The 2022 Farm Fair Queen contest will follow in the same location at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

Start the day off by watching the English Horse Show at 9 a.m. The rest of the morning activities are geared toward children, beginning at 10 a.m.

Kids can enjoy animal presentations, take staged photos, and see the Animal Costume Parade at 11 a.m. in the South Show Tent, all hosted by 4-H clubs. You can meet the 4-H Horse clubs at 6 p.m. in the Horse Arena.

They'll host more events throughout the evening, including a butterfly release and a performance from the Burlington County 4-H Cloggers at 7:30 p.m. in the North Show Tent.

Friday, July 22

Friday will begin with the Western Horse Show at 9 a.m.

From 4 p.m. until evening, keep an eye out for special events. There will be an Open Game Night at 5 p.m. in the Horse Arena priced at $15 per class for competitive gamers.

Check out the Children's Decorated Wagon Contest at 6 p.m. in the South Show Tent, where contestants can enter their wagons individually or in groups to be judged on their originality, neatness and adherence to this year's theme. The South Show Tent will also host an Open Pet Show at 7 p.m. (registration opens at 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 23

The last day of the Farm Fair is stacked with activities and award ceremonies, beginning with "Cloverbud Fun" classes for young children at 9 a.m. where they can earn participation bows for pole bending, a potato sack race, an egg and spoon race and more.

Head to the South Show Tent between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to see the Open Dairy Cow Show and find out which purebred dairy cows are deemed champions. This year's Kiss the Pig Contest will be at 1 p.m. in the North Show Tent.

Swing by the South Show Tent at 4 p.m. to see the Plein Air awards presented to painters. Plein Air painting is a new event at the fair this year, sponsored by the Willingboro Art Alliance, in which artists can paint scenes from the fair live and sell their art to fairgoers. The competition will run all week.

And that's all folks! Visit the Farm Fair website for more information on vendors, activities, musical performers, contest prizes and costs.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: The Burlington County Farm Fair is Back. Here's your to-do list for each day

