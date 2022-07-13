ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation build homes for the birds

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

ELKTON — Members of the Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation have erected 25 nesting boxes to attract native birds to the Elkton Commerce Center.

“Bluebirds are what we’re aiming for,” said Michael Kline, mayor of North East and a member of the Friends group. Tree swallows, wrens and Carolina chickadees would also be welcome.

With a donation from Trammell Crow Company, developer of the property off Pulaski Highway, the volunteers purchased lumber, steel stakes, sheet metal pipes and other materials needs to build and hang the nesting boxes. The company wanted to use its green spaces to help native wildlife, said Thomas McFadden, president of the Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation.

As part of the construction, the company also planted thousands of native trees and shrubs.

The volunteers walked the perimeter of a stormwater management pond, setting the birdhouses about 30 feet apart.

Maryann Dolan, president of the Cecil County Bird Club, said 30 to 50 feet is a good distance.

“Species don’t mind if other species are nearby,” Dolan said. “They don’t want their own species nearby. If we put the boxes every 15 feet that’s too close.”

The Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation have the same collection of nesting boxes at Exelon Park in Conowingo and at Hatchery Park in Elkton. Kline has been checking the boxes to see which species have taken up residence. Dolan checks from a distance, she said, and only opens the boxes in the late fall or early winter to clean out the nesting materials and give each a cleaning with a light bleach water mix to kill off any mite infestation.

“Mites are the enemy,” she said.

The nesting boxes are easy to spot because of the 3-foot-long length of metal tubing hanging below each box.

“That’s to keep the snakes out,” Dolan explained.

Kline even had a photo in his phone showing a snake peering out of an unprotected nesting box. With the sheet metal tube in place the snakes cannot get to the nesting boxes.

Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation has a five-year memorandum of understanding with Trammell Crow Company to maintain and monitor the nesting boxes.

