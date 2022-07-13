ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photos of Gen Z Emos Living Their Best Life

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen years ago, in ye olden days, being an emo (or, more broadly, an “alt”) was fairly simple. You just scraped your fringe to the side, changed your MSN screen name to some From First To Last or Taking Back Sunday lyrics or whatever and spent all your time on Myspace,...

Comments / 0

The Undercover Dream Lovers are Penning Psychedelic Love Songs for a Melancholy Summer

For the wishful hearts dancing in dive bars and backyards this summer, The Undercover Dream Lovers are laying sweet, sticky melodies over glittery synth-pop songs. LA-based musician Matt Koenig has created an ethereal jukebox sound with his project The Undercover Dream Lovers, using a palette of groovy bass lines and reverb-soaked guitars. Koenig has a bright, curious approach to production and he channels timeless, tranquil, psychedelic pop in his new single “Can’t You Just See,” a love song for the lush and lonely.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
pethelpful.com

Video of Bird Who Loves to Draw on His iPad Has People Mesmerized

Every pet has a favorite hobby--even if it's just napping--but this adorable blue budgie prefers to draw on his iPad. Yep, you read that correctly! @Kyras.creatures' bird, Beamr, loves to perch on his human's hand and help her color in line drawings on a tablet. It's just as cute as it sounds, and it makes the perfect ASMR video for anyone who enjoys getting the tingles from tapping sounds.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

People are losing their minds over this circle-filled optical illusion

Yes, there really are circles there. Optical illusions are always fun to play with, but some can be particularly challenging on the old eyes and brain. It's fascinating to see how different people process them and how quickly or slowly—or sometimes not at all—people see things that aren't really there or see images hidden within other images.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Streaming: the best lost-in-the-wilderness films

When The Lost City unassumingly racked up £160m at the global box office this spring, it proved a few things: the enduring appeal of the adult-targeted, star-driven romantic comedy, a genre that franchise-fixated studios have nonetheless sidelined of late; the near-supernatural ability of Sandra Bullock to conjure chemistry with just about any co-star you care to throw at her, in this case the resurgent Channing Tatum; and that laughs can still be wrung from the age-old premise of sticking two beautiful people in the wilderness and letting them fight their way out of it.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Out East, Alexandre Birman and Sally Singer Celebrated Latin American Designers With Luxury Stores at Amazon

With summer in full swing, there’s no better time than the present to host an alfresco fete for those both far and near. So, in honor of Luxury Stores at Amazon’s launch with beloved Brazillian designer Alexandre Birman, Sally Singer gathered an intimate group of art lovers and fashion folk for dinner under the stars at LongHouse Reserve.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Entertainment
Photography
Visual Art
Vice

7 of M.I.A.’s most iconic outfits

The internet’s first popstar was an indie sleaze icon in Versace tracksuits, graphic tees and day-glo leggings. There has never been a popstar like M.I.A. Born in London to Sri Lankan Tamil parents, M.I.A. and her family moved to Sri Lanka during the musician’s infancy, just years before the onset of the country’s 1983 civil war. The rapper’s childhood was coloured by war and displacement and, when she was just 11, her family returned to London as refugees. These formative experiences inform much of M.I.A.’s musical oeuvre, which merges artistry and activism in a way that no figure in mainstream pop has before… or since. Take “Paper Planes,” for example, a Billboard chart-topping single that satirized American xenophobia. Or the unforgettable video for “Bad Girls” produced in solidarity with the Saudi Women to Drive Movement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

I’ve quit single-use travel minis in favour of refills

There was a time when the travel minis bars at Selfridges, Superdrug or Sephora were my ultimate beauty spot. There’s something so delicious and irresistible about hundreds of dinky face, hair and body products lined up like patisserie, that prompts a beauty lover to go wild in the aisles. Which, of course, is precisely their purpose.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Eyes on Couture Catwalks

Eyes had a strong showing at the fall 2022 couture shows in Paris. At Armani Privé, models’ peepers were outlined in a smudgy black. Linda Cantello, Giorgio Armani Beauty’s international makeup artist, said instead of focusing on today, she harked back to a happier time, when people went out a lot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Slipped Disc

A piano designed for middle-aged spread

Ever felt your keyboard was starting to press on your waistline?. Well, this new design could be just the thing for you. The architect Rafael Viñoly has created a curved keyboard for greater performer comfort which Kirill Gerstein will bring to public performance for the first time at the Verbier Festival in Switzerland.
ENTERTAINMENT
Complex

“I Never Let The Kid Inside Me Die”: In Conversation With CHITO, Givenchy & Supreme Collaborative Artist

CHITO has always let his work do the talking. The Seattle-born artist’s instantly recognisable form of self-expression is his airbrushed dog illustrations, which he uses in his work to erase the stigma of graffiti scenes he grew up in. Totally self-taught, CHITO’s repeated dedication to his motifs have become his own, hallmark style, with a set of characters that you’ll no doubt have seen grace your IG feed over the last five years.
SEATTLE, WA
Vice

Vitamix Blenders, aka the Best Blenders Ever, Are Under $300 for Prime Day

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. Health food trends and smoothie prices have gone too far these days—didn’t a Caribbean Passion from Jamba Juice used to cost five bucks? Whether it’s inflation, influencers, social media, or whatever we’re choosing to blame all the world’s problems on today, we will no longer be throwing away our hard-earned clams for overpriced, blended vegetables in a cup! (Or $17 Erewhon smoothies.)
RECIPES
Vice

The Devil Wears Prada musical starts next week

After seven years of waiting, we'll finally hear Miranda Priestly belt bangers. Can you believe that 15 years have passed since Andy Sachs first stumbled into Miranda Priestly’s office, transforming from a dowdy and awkward wannabe journalist into the chic assistant to the fashion world’s most powerful figure? The Devil Wears Prada remains one of the most ridiculously rewatchable movies of the 21st century so far. Its cultural cache is so great, in fact, that a stage musical has been created, and after seven years of swirling rumours and production delays, it kicks off in Chicago next week.
CHICAGO, IL

