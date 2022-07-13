ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlstadt, NJ

NJ brewers battle new restrictions with memes, petitions and public outrage

By Rebecca King, Hira Qureshi and Alex Biese, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

Scott Wells, co-owner of Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt, has spent the last few days cranking out memes. All are about the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s special ruling that went into effect on July 1.

One posted on Facebook on July 4 has the image of an eagle and says, “Happy Independence Day: I had to file an event permit to advertise this meme” — a reference to the rule that breweries must now file a permit for any event (including yoga nights and sports championship viewings) advertised on social media.

Another shows a McDonald’s sign, superimposed with the words “You need to come look at our grease trap before we make your Happy Meal” — a callout to the provision that guests must take a tour of the brewery before buying any drinks.

“All we can do is laugh about it,” said Wells.

Wells may be leading the tongue-in-cheek social media movement to ridicule what many brewers consider unfair rules laid on them through the special ruling. But he’s certainly not the only person vocally protesting the restrictions.

Under the ruling, microbreweries are allowed to hold 25 on-site activities annually, like trivia and music nights, as well as 52 private parties. Breweries can also attend 12 off-premises events, such as town and holiday celebrations. They must file permits for each event held in-house and for every festival they attend. Before the ruling, breweries could hold an unlimited number of events.

The ABC first announced the special ruling in 2018 . However, the ABC told the Brewers Guild of New Jersey and other craft breweries in the state that they would go on an informal fact-finding mission to get feedback on how the ruling would affect brewers and their customers.

After it spent "months meeting with stakeholders," according to a statement made by James B. Graziano, acting director of the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, in a press release, it allowed that some special events — such as trivia, craft making, animal adoption events, or yoga — will not count as events unless they are advertised or promoted in the media. There were some other concessions, including allowing food delivery and only requiring one tour per year for brewery regulars.

July 1 marked the first time these rules went into effect. The special ruling is a way to balance the interests of restaurant owners who pay hefty fees for liquor licenses, the ABC said. (Licenses for craft breweries in New Jersey are typically cheaper.) By limiting the activities breweries can do, the ABC said it aims to create equity among the sectors.

The Division believes the activities permitted under the 2019 Special Ruling strike a fair and appropriate balance between the interests of full retail license holders, such as restaurants and bars, and the craft brewing industry, it said in a statement.

Steve Bauer, co-owner of Ghost Hawk Brewing Co. in Clifton, argues that the issue of the cost of liquor licenses isn’t black and white or restaurant versus brewer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyCch_0gdr7xPO00

“Liquor licenses are a one-time cost, that gains value over time, and are an asset that can be traded or sold like a stock,” he said. “Brewery licenses are completely the opposite. They are an annual fee that cannot be transferred and cannot be sold for financial gain.”

He added that brewers must also pay for an omnibus permit, solicitor permits, vehicle registration to deliver beer, bimonthly excise taxes to the state and federal government on “every drop of alcohol sold” and more.

Marilyn Schlossbach, executive chef and owner of The Marilyn Schlossbach Group, which includes Langosta Lounge, Asbury Park Yacht Club, Salt Water Café and more, can see both sides of the situation.

“It’s difficult,” she said. “I don’t begrudge anyone trying to grow their business. We’ve all had a lot of struggles in hospitality. But, I paid a hefty sum of money for my liquor license and a lot of liability goes with that, so I can sell products from other businesses like breweries. I’m OK with breweries holding events. I’m not OK with breweries turning into restaurants. That’s not what they set out to do.”

Schlossbach, who isan executive board member of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, said that New Jersey has some of the most complicated liquor laws in the country, something that nearly every brewer and restaurant owner will echo.

“I think things need to change,” she said, suggesting that tax breaks for a certain amount of time for liquor license holders or some similar concession could make liquor license holders more amenable to change.

“Some people have paid over a million dollars and suddenly that license would be worth nothing,” she said. “But, we need to get in a room together and figure it out. I’d rather be 60% happy and give everyone a little.”

Ehren Ryan, owner of Common Lot in Millburn, a BYO, who recently spoke at a town hall discussion about liquor licenses hosted by the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, is a fierce advocate for changes to the state's liquor laws.

“These antiquated laws ... are becoming out of reach for the next generation of restaurateurs," he said. "They're hindering growth from a brewery investment and a young chef-driven restaurant.” Ryan knows chefs and brewers who have moved to Pennsylvania or New York to get “fair priced” licenses.

Breweries, he said, “should have the ability to increase foot traffic to a town or area. Microbreweries and larger breweries in the state are becoming a destination experience on their own. We should be encouraging growth and expansion, not trying to create anti-competitive rules that only benefit the license holders who want to monopolize the industry to their benefit.”

Bauer of Ghost Hawk is yet another person dismayed by the antiquated liquor laws. To end the back and forth between breweries and restaurants and allow both industries to grow, he said, the state needs to restructure its liquor license system from the ground up.

“The cost of a liquor license is insane,” said Bauer. “But that’s not our fault. And not all restaurants feel like we’re competition to them. I have a great relationship with the Clifton restaurants that serve our beer. They come down to the taproom and grab a drink with us. We all work together.”

Bauer said he’s trying to educate his customers about the ruling in his taproom. He has a sign-in book for people who have taken the required tour, and next to it he placed a QR code with a link to a petition urging Gov. Phil Murphy and acting Attorney General Matt Platkin to rescind the ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iZaj_0gdr7xPO00

Not all the conditions under the special ruling are negative (from the perspective of brewers). Wells points out that under the updated ruling, brewers can attend a festival for up to three days and have it count toward only one of their 12 permitted outdoor events. (For a fee of $100 per day.) This is an improvement from the 2018 ruling, which only allowed them to attend one day per permit.

However, Wells said, there are many more that are confounding. For example, the ruling states that a brewery cannot have more than two televisions playing TV at the same time. If they have more than two televisions, the extra screens are only allowed to display information about the brewery.

“We asked for commonsense things,” he said. “I put TV stands outside. Under the special ruling, if I turn on the TV outside, I have to turn one off in my tasting room. Where’s the logic there?”

Eric Orlando, executive director of the Brewers Guild of New Jersey, said he’s been receiving calls from folks confused about what the new rulings mean, specifically about hosting private parties and events at breweries. A brewery can host 52 private events a year and there are confusing rules about what the party can bring to the brewery in terms of alcohol and food.

Brewers have already had weddings and parties canceled because of this ruling, Orlando said. Instead of detangling the web of regulations, customers have decided to simply cancel and move to a different venue.

Others have had to decline requests to attend charity events, said Orlando, as they didn’t know if those events would count toward their 12 off-premises events for the year.

The Guild has also set up a text campaign. If you text NJ Beer to the number 52866, you’ll get a link to a form that you can fill out to express your opposition to the special ruling to government representatives.

Chuck Garrity has a lot on the line when it comes to overturning the special ruling. The founder of Death of the Fox Brewing Company in Clarksboro, which also operates as a coffee shop, a provision not allowed under the new ruling, feels the ABC has launched a “full-frontal attack” on small businesses in the state.

“The fact of the matter is New Jersey is trying to make breweries as boring as possible,” he said. “They're trying to take away the experience that we should be able to give our customers.”

The special conditions set forth in the 2019 Special Ruling are the result of an extensive outreach effort by the Division to meet with industry leaders, individual craft brewery owners, members of the Legislature, and others whose objections led the Division to suspend a prior Special Ruling issued in October 2018, the division said.

When Garrity opened his brewery, he recalls there only being two stipulations, ones he was willing to live by — no food can be served and a tour was required. Now, there are an additional 16 conditions in place. Garrity said the ABC's stipulations have nothing to do with alcohol and everything to do with “how we market our business, which is commercial free speech — it’s a civil liberties issue.”

Jason Goldstein is adamant about the importance of events to breweries like his, Icarus Brewing in Lakewood.

Since opening five and a half years ago, events “have been an extremely valuable part of our operations,” Goldstein said on Monday.

Hosting events, including the brewery’s Lagerfest in June or this weekend’s upcoming Canniversary celebration, “helps us get the word out about who Icarus is as a brand and what we’re brewing,” Goldstein said, explaining that the brewery’s annual event calendar draws “thousands of people from around the region, many of whom get to enjoy our beer for the first time in a fun setting.”

Likewise, Goldstein said, the ability to host private parties and charitable fundraisers was integral to keeping the lights on in the brewery's early days and establishing a connection with patrons.

The new rules, Goldstein said, “will immediately negatively impact all breweries in New Jersey, as our customers show up to our tasting rooms with expectations of a full experience, an experience which most have already had the bar set for (them) in surrounding states including Pennsylvania and New York.”

The division said in a statement that it will continue to work with all licensees to promote a fair and robust alcoholic beverage industry in New Jersey.

Chelsey Ziolkowski opened the Bradley Brew Project in Bradley Beach with her husband Mike in 2018, and the couple is currently working to open Tall Oaks Farm and Brewery in Howell. She said that while hosting events has been very important in terms of finances and developing customer relationships, Ziolkowski said “it’s less about us and more about our consumers and vendors.”

Following the lead of the Guild, Icarus is asking its customers to sign current petitions to Murphy and the ABC in support of the craft brewing community, and Goldstein and Ziolkowski encourage their customers to reach out to their local members to the state Assembly and Senate to call for legislative reform in Trenton.

“The one thing lawmakers in Trenton listen to is numbers, and when our combined voices are spoken, they are forced to listen to the sheer volume,” Goldstein said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ brewers battle new restrictions with memes, petitions and public outrage

New Jersey Globe

Ironworkers remove leadership of North Jersey local, Sweeney sent in to fix it

The entire leadership of Iron Workers Union Local 11 in Newark was relieved today after allegations of malfeasance surfaced, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Among the ousted union leaders is Raymond Woodall, the business manager for the last fourteen years and the vice president of the New Jersey Building & Construction Trades Council.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Mexican chain that offers a 4-pound taco expands in N.J.

Tito’s Burrito’s & Wings recently unveiled its newest location. The Mexican eatery opened in Tenafly at the beginning of the summer. It’s located at 35 Washington St. This is the company’s fifth restaurant in New Jersey and second in Bergen County. The others are located in Morristown, Ridgewood, South Orange and Summit.
TENAFLY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

9 Bizarre + Surprising Laws in New Jersey

In Washington state, it’s illegal to kill Bigfoot. Over in Colorado, it’s illegal to have a sofa outside. There are tons of absurd laws throughout the United States, including here in New Jersey — where we’re home to quite a few. Thinking about playing some bingo, taking your dog to the park, or maybe planting a tree? In some towns in NJ, you may have to think again. Read on to learn more about some of the most bizarre and absurd laws in New Jersey.
New Jersey 101.5

How to renew your NJ license for free

Gov. Murphy continues to try to placate his constituents (us) by throwing out little financial crumbs. Not too many people believe that these are really gifts when we know that there are so many significant ways to save us money that are being ignored. But you might as well know that you may qualify for a free license renewal.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

The best place in NJ to buy Jersey sweet corn

I love corn. It doesn't belong in your gas tank, but that's a conversation for another day. It also shouldn't be reduced to a syrup and added to just about every product on the planet. OK, enough of the anti-ethanol/high fructose corn syrup rant. Let me stop before I get...
LIFESTYLE
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
893K+
Views
