Chino Hills, CA

Movies in the Park

 2 days ago

This family-friendly summertime event will be held outdoors at the...

Grand Avenue Pavement Project is Underway - Road Work Will Occur Overnight

The City of Chino Hills is completing the final phases of a pavement rehabilitation project on Grand Avenue from State Route 71 (SR-71) to Peyton Drive. Work for the grinding and paving of Grand Avenue will occur overnight on Wednesday, July 13 from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am. Minor roadwork to adjust manholes will occur overnight on Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15 from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am. Restriping of the street will occur on Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22 from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am. Traffic control will be in place and will allow for one lane of traffic in each direction at all times. The traffic control will affect the SR-71 on- and off-ramps. For questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800.
FREE Water Hose Nozzles Available for Pick Up at Chino Hills City Hall While Supplies Last

In recognition of July being Smart Irrigation Month and the ongoing drought, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency has provided the City of Chino Hills with 100 water hose nozzles to giveaway to residents for free! Pick up your FREE hose nozzle from Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Chino Hills City Hall, in the 1st floor Recreation Office, located at 14000 City Center Drive. Limit of one nozzle per household, while supplies last.
