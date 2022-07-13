Movies in the Park

The City of Chino Hills is completing the final phases of a pavement rehabilitation project on Grand Avenue from State Route 71 (SR-71) to Peyton Drive. Work for the grinding and paving of Grand Avenue will occur overnight on Wednesday, July 13 from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am. Minor roadwork to adjust manholes will occur overnight on Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15 from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am. Restriping of the street will occur on Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22 from 8:30 pm to 6:30 am. Traffic control will be in place and will allow for one lane of traffic in each direction at all times. The traffic control will affect the SR-71 on- and off-ramps. For questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO