Superbug infections spiked in pandemic's first wave

By Kaitlin Sullivan
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first wave of the Covid pandemic created the perfect storm for superbugs in the U.S., with cases and deaths from dangerous drug-resistant bacterial and fungal infections spiking in hospitals in 2020, a report published Tuesday finds. The spike, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said, wiped...

Rochelle Holliday
2d ago

This is not fake news. I know several people that contracted MRSA while in the hospital for other health reasons and both became very I’ll from it and nearly died.

Jeffrey Rudd
2d ago

of course you making us wipe the germs away thats keeping us alive! We killing ourselves!

