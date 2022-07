U.S. first lady Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain: two of her granddaughters. Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. They later toured the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. The first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. She lost her adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Several of her girlfriends also succumbed to breast cancer.She arrived in Madrid on Sunday, before President Joe Biden, who is set to arrive Tuesday to attend the annual NATO...

