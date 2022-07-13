ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heading to NYC for special UN appearance

Megan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to jet off to New York City next week for the United Nations General Assembly in honor of Nelson Mandela Day on July 18.

And Harry, 37, is expected to serve as a keynote speaker at the humanitarian event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who wed in 2018 — have been vocal about honoring the late civil rights activist after meeting his widow, Graça Machel, in South Africa in 2019.

Their ties to the late leader were made stronger as a result of Princess Diana’s sweet bond with the activist before her untimely death in 1997.

Harry’s mother met Mandela in Johannesburg just months before her death, and the former president often praised her charity work around the world.

Nelson Mandela Day was officially recognized in 2009 in celebration of Mandela’s legacy, and has often served as a day for global humanitarian action.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no strangers to paying a visit to the UN, as last year they were invited to the World Leaders Meeting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel, in South Africa in 2019.
Though they didn’t speak at last year’s event, Markle previously served as the keynote speaker at the UN women’s conference on International Women’s Day in 2015.

It will be the first high-profile trip for the California-based couple, who resigned from their royal duties in 2020 , since their very quick trip to London to honor the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The sojourn — made for the Jubilee celebrations — marked the first time Lilibet, who was born in California on June 4, 2021, visited her dad’s homeland. Her older brother, Archie, was born in the UK on May 6, 2019, and hadn’t been back since he was 6 months old.

Markle served as the keynote speaker at the UN women’s conference on International Women’s Day in 2015.
The Queen met her namesake great-granddaughter soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in London.

They attended Trooping the Colour, although they were relegated to watching it in the Major General’s office with younger royal offspring and did not appear on the balcony.

