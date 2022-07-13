ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

His 12-year-old alleged victim whispered 'Help me' to a witness who called police

By Lenny Cohen
cw34.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who police say "'touched' a 12-year-old neighbor inappropriately and in a 'sexual nature'" has not been able to bail out of jail after nearly two months. That's not because his alleged victim resorted to asking another man she'd never met for...

cw34.com

Comments / 23

Kathy Lewis
2d ago

Please for the love of humanity keep Smith locked up somewhere with bars and armed guards. Smith can receive any mental attention while he is behind prison bars. We -society are fortunate to have caught him at this stage of his anti-social breakdown as opposed to several missing children and random assault cases later.

Reply(1)
29
phyl haynes
1d ago

He will get out people. Y’all think this his first time?? It’s called criminal justice which protect the criminals. Give it a year serve

Reply(1)
11
JustMyOpinionTS
1d ago

the justice system is so backwards, those that need to stay locked up always go free just tomcommit another crime. people teach your children especially GIRLS self defense and carry a mini body alarm. that child could be traumatized. Evil people. lock him up period. he wasn't contributing to a positive society anyway

Reply
9
 

ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

UPDATE: 16-year-old Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall From Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ Shot and Killed Outside Kroger In Atlanta

Earlier this week we reported that Dyshea Hall, known from the former Lifetime hit show ‘Bring It’ had died but details were few. BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Florida Teen Girl Missing After Using An Adult "Sugar Daddy" Website

15-year-old Sophie Reeder is the typical teen girl living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Her parents, Nicole Twist and Patrick Reeder were divorced, and Sophie lived with her father, Patrick. On May 20, 2017, Sophie was at their home in the 1300 block of Citrus Isle with her father. Around 11:00 pm, Patrick told Sophie it was time to go to bed. When he woke up the following morning, Sophie was gone. Her bag with $300 cash was left behind, as well as other personal belongings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH

