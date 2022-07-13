ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applebee's date from hell | Post Poppin' with Asia Grace

By Asia Grace
 2 days ago

“You’re really gonna make me pay?” A TikToker under the alias Alaska Girl was appalled to find out her Applebee’s date — who was wearing a Looney Tunes T-shirt to dinner — asked the waiter to split the bill after she denied him sex. Ouch!

The viral story sparked a debate online about chivalry and consent — with many commenters surprisingly siding with the man. “Sex should not equal the price of a $40 bill,” our host Asia Grace quippped. Find out more in this episode of “Post Poppin.”

