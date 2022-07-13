ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The biggest board game of last year is down to its lowest-ever price

By Callum Bains
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest board games of last year has been reduced to its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day.

Descent: Legends of the Dark has dropped to only £90.99 (opens in new tab) as part of this year’s Prime Day Deals. That’s a 30% discount on its usual £129.95 retail price, and a fairly phenomenal reduction for a game that was released last year to rave reviews across the board.

It’s also down to $139.96 (opens in new tab) in the US – a 20% discount on its standard $174.95 price tag. While that’s not the lowest price it’s ever gone for, it’s a hefty reduction all the same. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Best Prime Day Descent: Legends in the Dark deal UK

Descent: Legends of The Dark: £129.95 £90.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - This is the lowest price we've seen for Descent: Legend of the Dark at Amazon. Considering it was one of the biggest board games released last year, that makes it a perfect time to pick up Fantasy Flight's dark miniature game if you haven't already.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Best Prime Day Descent: Legends in the Dark deal US

Descent: Legends of The Dark: $174.95 $139.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - This one of the lowest prices we've Descent: Legend of the Dark go for at Amazon. Considering it was one of the biggest board games released last year, that makes it a perfect time to pick up Fantasy Flight's dark miniature game if you haven't already.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Descent: Legends of the Dark made quite a splash when it was released last year. Its sleek dungeon crawling, meticulously designed scenarios, beautiful miniatures, and app-assisted campaign turned plenty of heads.

But its full retail price tag is almost as hefty as its 4kg box. Now is the perfect time to pick it up if you’ve been waiting for a bargain. Dropping such a substantial amount of money on a board game may seem steep, but the sheer quantity of content included in Descent’s gigantic box will keep you replaying for months, even years to come.

Don’t worry if you’re new to the world of board games. Descent may seem like an intimidating beast to break with its huge size and hundreds of miniatures, but it eases you into the adventure. Through gradually introducing rules step by step, and using a companion app to take boring arithmetic out of your hands, it’s an excellent purchase for beginners.

If you’re not enticed by the prospect of a gritty adventure across a dark and twisted fantasy world, check out our round-up of the best Prime Day board game deals. There are plenty of bargains to be had on your favourite tabletop games.

And if you’re not fussed about price, read our pick of the best board games to be played right now. If nothing else, it’ll give you an idea of what to look out for this Prime Day.

