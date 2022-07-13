ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 09:44:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, coastal erosion, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tooele FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JACOB CITY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN TOOELE COUNTY At 819 PM MDT, Tooele County Emergency Management reported sounds of rock movement and some visible water flowing within interior areas of the Jacob City burn scar during earlier inspection. More information is expected after 9pm this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Soldier Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stockton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches including Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.1 to 7.3 feet will occur this evening around 1020 PM PDT. In addition, and a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Lake. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eustis, Paisley, Emeralda, Lisbon, Pittman, Mid Florida Lakes, Umatilla, Lake Dorr, Altoona, Sellers Lake, Alexander Springs, Lake Yale, Astor Park and Astor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 Thunderstorms did not develop today.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern County through 530 PM PDT At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of California City, or 35 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kern County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kittitas Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690 Winds have decreased and temperatures have fallen and will continue to do so after sunset. Dew points have risen into the 40s. As a result, humidity values have risen as well and widespread red flag conditions are no longer anticipated.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691 Winds have decreased and will continue to do so and temperatures will slow fall after sunset. Dew points have risen in many locations into the upper 30s and 40s. As a result, humidity values have risen and widespread red flag conditions are no longer anticipated.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 630 PM PDT At 605 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Oasis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oasis and Silver Zone Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Western Millard and Juab Counties A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Millard...northwestern Juab and southwestern Tooele Counties through 900 PM MDT At 743 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms 8 miles northeast of Partoun, or 44 miles east of Schellbourne. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wendover, Partoun, Garrison, Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge, Utah Test and Training Range South, Ibapah, Dugway Proving Ground Test Range, Kings Canyon, Callao, Trout Creek, Gandy and Bonneville Salt Flats. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 0 and 39. US Route 6 between mile markers 0 and 44. Utah Route 21 between mile markers 0 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Little to no inundation above ground level will occur along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.8 to 7.0 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads in downtown Charleston. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:38 PM today at Charleston. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.4 N/A None 16/11 AM 5.8 0.0 0.4 N/A None 16/11 PM 6.8 1.0 0.5 N/A None 17/12 PM 6.0 0.2 0.5 N/A None 18/12 AM 6.6 0.8 0.6 N/A None 18/01 PM 6.2 0.4 0.7 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Copiah, Lawrence, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Copiah; Lawrence; Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Simpson, northeastern Lawrence and east central Copiah Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rockport, or 9 miles west of Pinola. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rockport and Oma around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include New Hebron and Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall in thunderstorms continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, Snowy Range, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Laramie Valley; Snowy Range; South Laramie Range A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Albany County through 945 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Owen Campground, or 27 miles southwest of Laramie, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Vedauwoo, Tie Siding, Evans Creek Campground, Woods Landing-Jelm, Lake Owen Campground, Boswell Creek Campground, Pumpkin Vine, Woods Landing, The Buttes, Lake Owen and Hutton Lake. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 323 and 330. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 possible. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
ENVIRONMENT

