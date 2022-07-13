ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow cyclist dies when hit by vehicle near border

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago

A 49-year-old Moscow man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle as he was riding a bicycle across Washington State Route 270 between Pullman and Moscow.

Jason P. Wallace was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow following the wreck, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Wallace was 9 miles east of Pullman when he attempted to cross the highway from the south at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. He was struck by a Blue Toyota Highlander driven by Cynthia L. Anderson, 47, of Moscow, that was traveling westbound, according to the WSP news release.

Wallace failed to yield, according to WSP trooper Ryan Senger.

Wallace wasn’t wearing a helmet or reflective clothing, according to the news release. Anderson was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

No charges have been filed, according to the news release.

State Route 270 was fully closed for several hours after the crash, and remained partially closed until after midnight while an investigation was conducted.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed while riding scooter in Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. — A man was killed while riding a scooter in Cheney last Thursday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between 1st and 2nd St. According to SCSO, a car stopped at a stop sign before turning north on 1st street, in front of the scooter traveling south. The man driving the scooter was unable to avoid the car in time.
CHENEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. **lobby report**comp was dating female // they had their phones under her phone plan, she shut off comps phone and comps business phone // comp would like to speak to officer ref theft of the number and costing his business money.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

22 dogs rescued from horrific conditions in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are investigating a horrific case of hoarding and dog breeding, from which 22 poodles were rescued in unthinkable conditions. Officers say the owner first surrendered about a dozen of them to the animal rescue group, Helping Hands Rescue. But when police went to the...
LEWISTON, ID
