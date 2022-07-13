Moscow cyclist dies when hit by vehicle near border

A 49-year-old Moscow man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle as he was riding a bicycle across Washington State Route 270 between Pullman and Moscow.

Jason P. Wallace was pronounced dead at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow following the wreck, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Wallace was 9 miles east of Pullman when he attempted to cross the highway from the south at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. He was struck by a Blue Toyota Highlander driven by Cynthia L. Anderson, 47, of Moscow, that was traveling westbound, according to the WSP news release.

Wallace failed to yield, according to WSP trooper Ryan Senger.

Wallace wasn’t wearing a helmet or reflective clothing, according to the news release. Anderson was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

No charges have been filed, according to the news release.

State Route 270 was fully closed for several hours after the crash, and remained partially closed until after midnight while an investigation was conducted.