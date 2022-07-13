Road construction season has arrived on Pullman streets

Projects are underway but construction detours aren’t here to stay.

Construction of the Terre View roundabout at North Fairway Road is expected to last until Aug. 19. The project is estimated to cost around $1,225,000, receiving $840,000 of funding from the Transportation Improvement Board state grants and $385,000 from the City of Pullman Arterial Streets budget.

The plan was designed to limit left turns and improve pedestrian route safety, as well as upgrade stormwater and water utilities.

As of June 10, 75% of utility improvements had been completed. The project has entered its next phase, which centers around constructing the roundabout concrete features. Traffic will be shifted on Terre View Drive to the north or south side of the street.

Drivers may expect one-way, flagger-controlled delays, as well as road closures. North Fairway Road will be closed from Nez Perce Road to Terre View Drive, and Northwood Drive will be closed from Terre View Drive to the entrance of the Northwood Manor Apartments.

The Albion Drive Roundabout timeline is expected to last until mid-August as well. The project is privately funded, and Aspen Heights Development, a private developer from Texas, is constructing the west half of the roundabout.

During construction, traffic will be constricted to one lane controlled by signs and flaggers between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Roadways are gravel-surfaced, officials advise travelers to drive slowly and use caution.

The Accelerated Streets project is expected to begin Monday and last until Sept. 30. The plan is estimated to cost $1,257,000 dollars funded by the Arterial Streets budget.

For this project, contractor Motley-Motley Inc. will resurface multiple street segments on Sunnyside Hill, including Itami Drive to City View Street, Fountain Street to the north end of the public right-of-way, and City View Street to the end of the cul-de-sac. Traffic circle installation, utility cover adjustments, concrete sidewalks, gutter construction and minor utility repairs will also be addressed during the project.

Drivers may expect these streets to be closed to through traffic during construction. Residents on these streets will continue to have access but are advised to drive cautiously.

The removal of Troy/Werner Bridge on Stadium Way remains ongoing. College Way is closed until July 22 while span removal and staging is in progress. Stadium Way is open to traffic but drivers should expect delays as single-lane intermittent closures will occur.

From July 25-29 final stages in the plan will ensue, with utility workers completing final restoration and performing cleanup. Possible single lane closures should be expected. Pedestrian paths may be rerouted during this work.

