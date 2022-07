In July 1942, a Chehalis boy survived over 24 hours in the “wilds of western Lewis County,” treating himself for a severed artery. Chehalis resident Dick Mitchell, 17, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Mitchell. He had been working with a crew to cut fire trails on Weyerhaeuser Company land when he became separated from the group. Mitchell had only a cross-cut saw and a first aid kid with him when he walked down the wrong trail, an error he didn’t realize he had made until it was too late.

