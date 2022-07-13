ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

By KRISHAN FRANCIS, KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press
 2 days ago
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to step down under pressure from protesters angry over economic chaos that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

But the crisis that has gripped the island nation for months was far from over: Thousands of protesters demanding that the prime minster also resign rallied outside his office and some stormed the compound, as they have other official buildings in recent days. The prime minister declared a nationwide state of emergency.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the Maldives, the air force said in a statement. Later, Rajapaksa appointed the prime minister as the acting president, according to the speaker of the parliament.

“What Rajapaksa did — flee the country — is a timid act,” said Bhasura Wickremesinghe, a 24-year-old student of maritime electrical engineering. “I’m not celebrating. There’s no point celebrating. We have nothing in this country at the moment.”

While Rajapaksa agreed under pressure resign Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

But that was not enough for many. Groups could be seen scaling the wall and entering the prime minister's office compound as the crowds roared in support, cheering them on, waving Sri Lankan flags and tossing water bottles to those heading inside.

“We need both ... to go home,” said Supun Eranga, a 28-year-old civil servant. “Ranil couldn’t deliver what he promised during his two months, so he should quit. All Ranil did was try to protect the Rajapaksas.”

Police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd but failed and more and more marched down the lane and towards the office. As helicopters flew overhead, some demonstrators held up their middle fingers.

Some protesters who appeared to be unconscious were taken to a hospital.

Protesters have already seized the president's home and office and the official residence of the prime minister following months of demonstrations that have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa family's political dynasty, which ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

On Wednesday morning, Sri Lankans continued to stream into the presidential palace. A growing line of people waited to enter the residence, many of whom had traveled from outside the capital of Colombo on public transport.

Protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home.

At dawn, the protesters took a break from chanting as the Sri Lankan national anthem blared from speakers. A few waved the flag.

Malik D’ Silva, a 25-year-old demonstrator occupying the president’s office, said Rajapaksa "ruined this country and stole our money. He said he voted for Rajapaksa in 2019 believing his military background would keep the country safe after Islamic State-inspired bomb attacks earlier that year killed more than 260 people.

Nearby, 28-year-old Sithara Sedaraliyanage and her 49-year-old mother wore black banners around their foreheads that read “Gota Go Home,” the rallying cry of the demonstrations.

“We expected him to be behind bars — not escape to a tropical island! What kind of justice is that?” Sithara said. “This is the first time people in Sri Lanka have risen like this against a president. We want some accountability.”

As the protests escalated outside the prime minister's compound, his office imposed a state of emergency that gives broader powers to the military and police and declared an immediate curfew in the western province that includes Colombo.

The air force said in a statement that it provided an aircraft with the defense ministry’s approval for the president and his wife to travel to the Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean known for exclusive tourist resorts. It said all immigration and customs laws were followed.

The whereabouts of other family members who had served in the government were uncertain.

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had been living at his home in Colombo after initially taking refuge at a heavily fortified Sri Lankan naval base when he was pressured to resign in May. Basil Rajapaksa, who holds dual U.S. citizenship, resigned as finance minister in April. His own attempt to leave the country wasn’t successful Tuesday. Chamal Rajapaksa, their oldest brother, was the irrigation minister and resigned in April. Namal Rajapaksa, the son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, was sports minister and youth minister and resigned in April.

“This shows what befalls a leader who uses his power to the extreme,” said lawmaker Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a senior official of the main opposition party in Parliament, United People’s Force.

Sri Lankan lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but have struggled to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024, and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power, and it is likely Rajapaksa planned his escape while he still had constitutional immunity. A corruption lawsuit against him in his former role as a defense official was withdrawn when he was elected president in 2019.

Corruption and mismanagement have left the island nation laden with debt and unable to pay for imports of basic necessities. The shortages have sown despair among the country's 22 million people. Sri Lankans are skipping meals and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel.

Until the latest crisis deepened, the Sri Lankan economy had been expanding and growing a comfortable middle class.

The political impasse added fuel to the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighboring India and from China.

Protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.

Sithara said the people want new leaders who are young, educated and capable of running the economy.

As a restaurant manager in a hotel in Colombo, she once had a steady income. But with no tourists coming in, the hotel closed, she said.

“We don’t know who will come next, but we have hope they will do a better job of fixing the problems,” she said. “Sri Lanka used to be a prosperous country.”

Related
International Business Times

Outgoing Sri Lankan President Lands In Singapore After Fleeing Uprising

Outgoing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday after fleeing mass protests over his country's economic meltdown, as troops patrolled the commercial capital Colombo to enforce a curfew. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a...
ASIA
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid crisis as ire turns toward prime minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel — and now is beset by political chaos.
WORLD
The Independent

Sri Lanka in limbo as president misses deadline to resign

A fresh curfew has been imposed in Sri Lanka as the island nation still awaits the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who landed in Singapore after fleeing the country for the Maldives. The curfew was imposed on Thursday as angry protests continued on roads and inside several government buildings the anti-government demonstrators have occupied in the last few days, and will remain in place until 5am on Friday morning.Negotiations with protest leaders are still open, and while they continue to demand Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation and the formation of a new government they have decided to vacate some of the...
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Thousands protest against Sri Lanka's new acting president

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled on a military jet on Wednesday after angry protesters seized his home and office, and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president while he is overseas. Wickremesinghe quickly declared a nationwide state of emergency to counter swelling protests over the country's economic and political collapse.Rajapaksa had earlier pledged to resign Wednesday, and Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said the president assured him he would still do so. If he does, a new president is to be elected by Parliament on July 20. Wickremesinghe has also promised to resign, but not until a...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
International Business Times

Troops Patrol Streets As Calm Returns To Sri Lanka, President's Resignation Awaited

Calm returned to Sri Lanka's main city Colombo on Thursday as people awaited the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, although a curfew was imposed and troops patrolled the streets to prevent any outbreak of violence. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his...
WORLD
AFP

Sri Lanka's turmoil explained

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after the crisis-hit nation's president fled to the Maldives, with protesters also demanding the prime minister quit. President Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday for the Maldives.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Accepts Rajapaksa's Resignation

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The speaker of parliament in crisis-hit Sri Lanka has accepted a resignation letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, having verified its authenticity after it was flown from Singapore late on Thursday, he told reporters. "From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," the speaker,...
ASIA
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa Ousted, Ally Nominated as Successor

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's parliament accepted the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday after he fled the country, paving the way for lawmakers to start repairing the island's shattered politics and resume efforts to ease its economic crisis. After suffering from crippling shortages of petrol and diesel and runaway...
INDIA
The Independent

Sri Lanka crisis - live: Wickremesinghe asks police to ‘restore law and order’ as president flees to Maldives

Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered the security forces to do “whatever necessary” to “restore law and order” after protesters stormed into his Colombo office.“We can’t allow fascists to take over. We must end this fascist threat to democracy,” he said in a televised address.The government declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew as protests intensified on Wednesday after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country during the small hours of the morning.Police fired several rounds of tear gas and a military helicopter briefly circled overhead to disperse the crowd that tried to storm prime minister...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka PM Declares State of Emergency, Curfew - Spokesman

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in his role as the acting president, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, leading to more protests amid an economic crisis. "The prime minister as acting president has declared a...
WORLD
960 The Ref

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka candidate sees tough work ahead

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka's opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency next week, vowed Friday to "listen to the people" who are struggling through the island nation's worst economic crisis and to hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters. In an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rajapaksa brothers ‘blocked from fleeing’ Sri Lanka as rule of political dynasty comes to undignified end

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was caught in a standoff on Tuesday with airport immigration staff who blocked him from leaving the country.Mass street protests have spread across the country and thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday, demanding Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation over an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in severe hardship to ordinary citizens.The government has insisted that 73-year-old Mr Rajapaksa, who for months refused to resign “under any circumstances”, will officially step down from his post on Wednesday.The president had fled from his official residence before thousands of people...
WORLD
