Middle Tennessee will not be quite as hot this week, with high temperatures mostly around 90 to 92 instead of the 95 to 100 we had on many days last week. Thunderstorms were also quite numerous during the first week of July because of the high humidity, but I think this week we will see a little more sunshine and not quite as humid temperatures. The best chance of thunderstorms looks to be around midweek.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO