ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg shoreline community suffers weeks of unhealthy air, raining ash from Marsh Fire

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eQAB_0gdqtViM00

PITTSBURG (KPIX) -- Frustration is flaring up in a Pittsburg neighborhood as a fire burning since May 28 has led to unhealthy, even hazardous air quality levels.

The Marsh Fire really flared up last week, and since Saturday. Residents are begging for the fire to be put out.

"I was actually working from home today with all the air purifiers, windows closed and it's horrible," said Leondra Ramm. "And it's really just in the area."

People who live and work in this shoreline community of Pittsburg have had to deal with heavy smoke and ashes raining down in the neighborhood.

"The air now is to the point where it's very unhealthy to breathe so it's really frustrating. A lot of the people I speak to, the neighbors are very frustrated." said Ramm.

Businesses like La Flor de Mexico in Old Town Pittsburg have seen a significant drop in customers.

"Sad because it's our business," said owner Angelica Martinez. "We love the customers to come in."

The Marsh Fire which started in late May at a homeless encampment, though, poses its share of challenges. It's burning peat and moss which burns intensely underground.

"Since then it's been smoldering, largely burning underground and unfortunately it flares up from time to time.," said Steve Hill with ConFire.

Since it's in marshland, ConFire says there are certain regulations to follow and tactical challenges to fighting the fire.. Hill explains,

"We can't get apparatus out there because it's marsh land, we can't get a fire boat near enough to it because it's marsh land. The only way we can really attack the fire is from the air," said Hill.

Air resources have dumped 400,000 gallons of water in the last two days but agencies in Contra Costa County realize more needs to be done to get the fire out for good.

Dr. Sara Levin with Contra Costa County Health says the agency has gotten involved.

"We are working with them closely and continue to work with them closely on a daily basis, devising a strategy and trying to figure out how as a health department we can advocate," said Dr. Levin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Crews flood still-smoldering Marsh Fire to end ongoing smoke hazard

PITTSBURG (KPIX) -- Firefighters are using a rare strategy to fight a stubborn smoky fire that won't die down in East Contra Costa County. The so-called Marsh Fire has been burning for more than six weeks.The Marsh Fire, which started May 28 in a Bay Point homeless encampment, is mostly burning peat, a spongy material formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter, usually plant material found in wetlands. Fire officials say peat fires are very difficult to extinguish.Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews are flooding the smoldering wetland with millions of gallons of water. Friday morning, workers opened...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to brush fire near Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Friday afternoon near Richmond, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Officials say the fire started just after noon on the 3000 block of Giant Road in San Pablo. The fire burned 26 acres, but no structures were damaged, according to the Contra Costa […]
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg, CA
Government
City
Pittsburg, CA
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

Smoke from stubborn Marsh Fire in East Bay raises health concerns

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A stubborn fire smoldering in Pittsburg and Bay Point has health officials telling people to stay indoors. It's burning in largely inaccessible marshland, making fighting the fire a big challenge. But the fire is not a threat at this point. Authorities said it's the smoke. Pittsburg has...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters respond to fire in San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. - Firefighters on Friday responded to a two-alarm blaze in San Pablo, fire officials said. The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 3000 Giant Road. The Richmond Fire Department sent all its units to the fire and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District sent some units as well.
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Air Purifiers#Air Quality#The Marsh Fire#La Flor De Mexico
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Respond to Fall Victim at Bristow Middle School in Brentwood

At 8:45 am Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were responding to a report of a fall victim at Bristow Middle School in the City of Brentwood. According to preliminary information, the male fell while working construction and was still on the rooftop making access a challenge. A medical...
BRENTWOOD, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Mountain Lion Spotted Prowling Brentwood Front Yard

Untagged cougar seen on front lawn near Sunset and Kenter. An untagged mountain lion was spotted prowling a front yard in Brentwood right off of Sunset Boulevard. As reported by Fox 11, the mountain appears to be untagged, meaning it was previously unknown to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. A Brentwood homeowner spotted the cougar prowling his front yard shortly after 12 a.m. July 9 in the are near Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue.
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Update: Forward progress stopped in Herman Fire in Benicia, containment grows

BENICIA – Firefighters have stopped forward progress in a quick moving vegetation fire that started in the hills above Benicia in Solano County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Benicia Fire Department, what has been dubbed the "Herman Fire" started burning in the area of Lake Herman Road and Channel Road around 5 p.m. In less than 90 minutes, the fire tore through more than 100 acres.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4

Benicia fire: 115 acres; 80% contained

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Benicia, city fire officials announced on Twitter. The fire between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road has prompted road closures on Lake Herman Road going both directions. The fire is reported at 115 acres...
BENICIA, CA
FOX40

Fatal pedestrian vs Amtrak collision in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Vacaville Fire Protection District a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an Amtrack train occurred on Friday. The incident occurred along Fry Road near Meridian Road, according to the fire officials. This is an ongoing incident and updates will be made when...
VACAVILLE, CA
news24-680.com

Walnut Creek Man Airlifted To Burn Center Tuesday

The crew was picking up a local man suffering from burn injuries – who was then transported to a hospital for treatment. What was he burned from? Why was he at the elementary school grounds? How old was he? So many facts missing here. Don’t know the origin of...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed at shopping center; shooter at-large

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, police stated, where one adult male victim was killed. The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday. Most, if not all the businesses in the center, were closed at the time. The shooting was in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

1 dead in shooting at SF Bay Area shopping center

One man died in a shooting early Friday morning at a San Jose shopping center, officials said. Police received a report of the shooting at the Plant shopping at Monterey Road and Curter Aveneue at 6 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. Most if not all the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time of the incident, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy