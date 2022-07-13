ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hurricane Darby continues to weaken while far from the islands

By Justin Cruz
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Darby is currently 1500 miles east of the Hawaiian Islands. Current winds near the center of Darby are 110 mph making it a category two hurricane.

By Thursday Darby is expected to cross into the Central Pacific while weakening into a tropical storm. Further weakening is expected as it approaches Hawaiian waters. On Saturday, Hawaii Island could see heavy rain from Darby’s storm remnants, as well as state-wide winds approaching 30 mph.

Stay tuned for further updates as any slight change in intensity and track could produce different weather expectations for the islands.

Honolulu, HI
Darby weakens, but weather impacts still expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally strong trades will focus moisture associated with decaying Tropical Cyclone Darby over Windward Big Island and Maui where periods of heavy rain can be expected on Saturday. Elsewhere, fairly typical trade wind weather can be expected. Winds will decrease and conditions will improve by Sunday. The latest trend in the modeling […]
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

