ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night.

Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

The thing? An iguana.

The reptile was unable to find its way out the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds' toilet.

Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long, he said.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, WSVN reports.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

South Alabama man killed by lightning strike

A South Alabama man died Saturday when he was struck by lightning, authorities said. Gregory Shipp, 31, of Brewton, became the sixth fatality from a lightning strike this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. All six deaths occurred in six different states since June 22, the agency reported.
BREWTON, AL
WGAU

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
WGAU

Some state abortion limits allow rape, incest exceptions

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to throw out Roe v. Wade last month and an Ohio 10-year-old having subsequently been forced to leave her home state in order to obtain an abortion after police say a man raped her have drawn new attention to how some state restrictions on abortion allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
WGAU

Suspect arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. convenience stores. Orange County district attorney’s spokesperson Kimberly Edds says Friday there has been an arrest and there will be a late afternoon...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WGAU

DEA seizes 1 million fentanyl pills in record-setting California drug bust

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Wyoming struggles for answers amid growing suicide rate

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (CHEYENNE, Wyo.) -- Lyle Neiberger would have turned 33 this year. But he is forever 17, frozen in his father Lance’s memory. “I’ve never been angry at my son. I've always been angry at me. Why didn't I see it? What if I would have done something different?” he lamented, while sitting in his woodshop at his home in central Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Toilet Bowl#Uninvited#Popcorn#Wsvn#Iguana Lifestyles#Mexican#The Associated Press
WGAU

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there...
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the "cease and desist"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAU

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob's attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The shooting deaths of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's wife and son started a chain of investigations, strange happenings and legal maneuvers over the past 13 months that his lawyer said will soon lead to murder charges. But Murdaugh's life was quietly unraveling...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WGAU

Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Word of the investigation follows a series of complaints from Black troopers about harassment and mistreatment by fellow white officers,...
MARYLAND STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy