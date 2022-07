An Ohio woman is now being called an “angel” after saving a family from a house. The good Samaritan saw the family’s garage on fire and quickly sprang to the house. She started to ring the doorbell and pound on their front door for the family to evacuate. One by one, the family of 11 safely fled their home to escape the flames. Homeowners Brittany and Josh Ellis say they are beyond grateful for the woman saving their family’s life.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO