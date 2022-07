Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios is migrating its flagship Showcase event in 2023 from Liverpool in the north of England down to London. The event, which returns in person for the first time since February 2020, leaves Liverpool’s iconic waterfront after nine years. Showcase will take place from Feb. 27-28 — a reduced event from years past, when the confab ran for about four days. BBC Studios, the powerhouse U.K. producer and distributor, has said the London Showcase event will have a “fresh focus on upstream creative projects from across its range of production houses, labels and partners.” The...

1 DAY AGO