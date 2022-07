Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler (back) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Kepler was held out of the lineup Wednesday due to a sore knee, but he went 2-for-2 with a double and a run off the bench. Kyle Garlick will return to the dugout Thursday while Kepler takes back over in right field and the cleanup spot.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO