Twitter Takes Elon Musk to Court to Force Him to Complete $44B Acquisition Deal

Twitter is suing Elon Musk to force him to follow through on his deal to buy the social media company. The Tesla CEO officially backed out of his $44 billion offer last week, claiming that Twitter hadn't provided enough information on spam accounts. Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, joined Cheddar News to break down what the lawsuit alleges, what a court in Delaware has to do with it, and if Elon Musk has anything to worry about from Twitter's legal action. "They're looking for specific performance, which would be an order from the court to get him to complete the transaction, which courts in Delaware haven't have granted in the past — in the last couple of years," he said. "Even so, it’'s not outside the realm of the possible that if they win that the court would order Musk to complete the transaction."

