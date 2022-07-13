ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Takes Elon Musk to Court to Force Him to Complete $44B Acquisition Deal

Now a lengthy court battle will start to determine whether Twitter can force Musk to complete the deal, or at least make him pay the $1 billion set out as a breakup fee in the...

Deadline

Elon Musk Twitter Deal Is “Not Terminated,” Tech Firm’s Lawyer Insists; Stock Falls 11% As Tesla CEO’s Meme Mockery Continues

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Twitter lawyers’ letter, closing stock price. Lawyers for Twitter called Elon Musk’s planned termination of his $44 billion takeover of the social media firm “invalid and wrongful” in a letter disclosed to the SEC after the close of today’s trading. William Savitt of the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz asserted that Twitter had lived up to its end of the bargain. Since the surprise acquisition was finalized last April, it has descended into a legal morass, with expectations for a protracted battle to come. The withdrawal by Musk and his backers...
Deadline

Twitter Shares Jump, Investors See “Clear Upper Hand” In Court Against Elon Musk

Twitter stock has emerged from the depths, rallying 6% after it sued Elon Musk for bailing on his $44 billion deal to buy the company. The lawsuit filed yesterday in Delaware Chancery Court, beyond being a fun read, shows the company is going in “with an iron fist and a clear upper hand,” Wedbush Securities big tech analyst Daniel Ives tells Deadline. He’s been following the Twitter-Musk saga closely and anticipates a Game of Thrones-like battle but one that could well go Twitter’s way. The rising stock price reflects Wall Street starting to build in punitive damages or a settlement well north of the $1 billion breakup fee, or possibly the original sale. The latter, however, might test the court’s enforcement power.
International Business Times

Twitter Sues Elon Musk To Hold Him To $44 Billion Deal

Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share. "Musk apparently believes that he - unlike every other...
Slate

Why Elon Musk Is Probably Going to Get Away With It

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. Elon Musk will probably pay Twitter a lot of money. He’s on the hook after signing a deal to buy it, throwing a tantrum, and trying to back out last week. And after reading Twitter’s powerhouse lawsuit, many observers now believe the Delaware courts will force him to buy Twitter for $44 billion, his initial offer price.
960 The Ref

Twitter sues Elon Musk for trying to nix $44B buyout

Twitter Inc. sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday in a bid to force the Tesla CEO to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media juggernaut. Twitter said Musk, after entering a binding merger agreement, now “refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” CNBC reported.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Starship Booster Exploding During Test Run

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said it was “not good” after an explosion took place during the testing of a prototype Super Heavy rocket booster. What Happened: Musk’s comments came in response to a tweet that featured the explosion that occurred during the testing of the Super Heavy Booster 7 at SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas facility on Monday.
The Independent

Expert: Elon Musk’s ‘corporate takeover theatrics’ with Twitter will cost him

Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk to force the billionaire to buy the company could be the “world’s most expensive case of ‘if you break it, you pay for it'”, a social media expert said.On Tuesday, Twitter confirmed it has filed a lawsuit in the US state of Delaware to force Musk to complete his takeover of the site after he said last week he was backing out of the deal.It comes after weeks of public fighting between the Tesla boss and the social media platform over Musk’s allegations Twitter had not been honest about the number of fake accounts on...
CNBC

Elon Musk asks court to reject Twitter's request for speedy trial

Elon Musk wants time to prepare for a trial over his contentious effort to pull out of his agreement with Twitter, according to a filing in a Delaware chancery court by his attorneys. Musk's team says the trial should wait until next year, while after Twitter requested expedited treatment for...
The Guardian

Elon Musk files motion against Twitter’s bid to fast-track trial

Elon Musk has filed a motion opposing Twitter’s request to fast-track a trial over his plan to terminate his $44bn deal for the social media company. Musk’s lawyers, in papers filed with the Delaware Chancery court on Friday, said Twitter’s “unjustifiable request” to rush the merger case to trial in two months should be rejected.
Cheddar News

'Not Outside the Realm of the Possible' Twitter Wins Lawsuit Against Musk

Twitter is suing Elon Musk to force him to follow through on his deal to buy the social media company. The Tesla CEO officially backed out of his $44 billion offer last week, claiming that Twitter hadn't provided enough information on spam accounts. Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, joined Cheddar News to break down what the lawsuit alleges, what a court in Delaware has to do with it, and if Elon Musk has anything to worry about from Twitter's legal action. "They're looking for specific performance, which would be an order from the court to get him to complete the transaction, which courts in Delaware haven't have granted in the past — in the last couple of years," he said. "Even so, it’'s not outside the realm of the possible that if they win that the court would order Musk to complete the transaction."
hypebeast.com

Twitter and Elon Musk to Proceed With Four-Day Trial in September

Details have emerged surrounding Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk for backing out of the acquisition deal. The social media platform is looking to have Musk follow through on the $44 billion USD acquisition, forcing him to pay $54.20 USD per share. Twitter wrote in the lawsuit, “Having mounted a...
US News and World Report

U.S. FAA in Contact With SpaceX After Booster Rocket Fire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it was in "close contact" with SpaceX as the company reviewed a fire that occurred as part of its Super Heavy booster rocket development, but that the agency was barred from investigating the matter. The FAA said U.S. law "limits the...
CNN

Elon Musk: Rocket test explosion 'actually not good'

New York (CNN Business) — An explosion on the launch pad during a test of a massive SpaceX rocket prototype was "actually not good" and the company is assessing the damage, company CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter. The rocket, an early version of the vehicle SpaceX is calling...
