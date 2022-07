Effective: 2022-07-15 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691 Winds have decreased and will continue to do so and temperatures will slow fall after sunset. Dew points have risen in many locations into the upper 30s and 40s. As a result, humidity values have risen and widespread red flag conditions are no longer anticipated.

