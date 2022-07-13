Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Copiah; Lawrence; Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Simpson, northeastern Lawrence and east central Copiah Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rockport, or 9 miles west of Pinola. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rockport and Oma around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include New Hebron and Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO