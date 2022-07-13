ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Choctaw County in central Mississippi Northeastern Attala County in central Mississippi Southwestern Winston County in east central Mississippi * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mcmillan, or 8 miles west of Louisville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Choctaw, northeastern Attala and southwestern Winston Counties, including the following locations... Mccool. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Special Weather Statement issued for Copiah, Lawrence, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Copiah; Lawrence; Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Simpson, northeastern Lawrence and east central Copiah Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rockport, or 9 miles west of Pinola. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rockport and Oma around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include New Hebron and Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

