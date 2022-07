The semifinal round of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship gets underway Thursday with the USWNT battling Costa Rica on Paramount+. La Sele was dominant in their first two matches of the Concacaf W Championship 2022, but fell short against a tough Canada team on Monday, 2-0. Meanwhile, the Stars and Stripes continue to steamroll their opponents, keeping a clean sheet through all three of their matches in the group stage of the Concacaf Women's Championship 2022 and outscoring the opposition 9-0. These two sides have faced each other often in international play. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO