Two first-half goals from Ronaldo Cisneros were enough to carry Atlanta United FC to a 2-1 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The result was much-needed for Atlanta (6-8-5, 23 points) after it suffered its worst home loss in the club history on Saturday, falling 3-0 to Austin FC. Wednesday’s win was just the second for Atlanta in its last nine games.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO