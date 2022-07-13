ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Pōhue Bay Now Part Of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BIVN) – Pōhue Bay, the 16,451-acre coastal parcel stretching from Māmalahoa Highway to the shoreline in Kaʻū, is now part of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. On Tuesday, the Trust for Public Land announced it has transferred ownership and stewardship of Pōhue to the National Park Service, “preserving the area’s unique natural...

www.bigislandvideonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hawaii national park gets land where ancient villages stood

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was given new land on Tuesday in a deal that will protect and manage a pristine white sand beach and ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit land preservation group, transferred its ownership of Pohue Bay and surrounding land to the National Park Service. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has the world’s largest and most active volcanoes, Mauna Loa and Kilauea. Most of the coastline where the bay is located is made of ancient lava flows, black rock and sea cliffs that dart out into the ocean. Pohue Bay, a rare and idyllic oasis in an otherwise rugged landscape, is home to endangered hawksbill sea turtles, green sea turtles, endangered Hawaiian monk seals and other species found only in Hawaii. The area houses anchialine ponds — landlocked pools with a mix of fresh and salt water — where rare Hawaiian red shrimp called ʻōpaeʻula live.
HAWAII STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Here's The Most Historic Landmark In Washington

The United States is a pretty young country compared to other nations, but it's also bustling with centuries worth of history and standing landmarks. Dating back decades and even centuries, some of these icons have become either popular tourist spots or a public reminder of what came before. Reader's Digest...
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Wildfire Update for Wednesday, July 13

(BIVN) – The effort to contain the “Power Line Fire” in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, so named because the blaze started on a power line road on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa, continues. The wildfire is 70% contained as of Wednesday morning (July 13) and...
ENVIRONMENT
themolokaidispatch.com

Paddles Up for Molokai Holokai

Last Friday, nearly 50 paddlers crossed the channel from Maui to Molokai on stand up paddle boards, one- and two-man outrigger canoes, surfskis and wing foils in the annual two-day Molokai Holokai race. “This year’s Molokai was perhaps one of the dreamiest downwind runs of the season according to the...
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean View#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#National Park System#Natural Resources#The Trust For Public Land#P Hue#Hawaiian#Tpl Nps News#The Wyss Foundation
bigislandvideonews.com

Darby Weakens To A Tropical Storm, East Of Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI - Forecasters say we can still expect "localized heavy rainfall over windward sections of Maui and Hawaii Counties from Friday night through Saturday afternoon." (BIVN) – Darby has weakened into a tropical storm, with sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts, 610 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Additional weakening is forecast during the next couple days.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Civil Defense Issues Message On Hurricane Darby, High Surf

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Although Darby is expected to dissipate to the south of the Hawaiian islands, warning-level surf may be generated from a separate swell coming from the southern hemisphere. (BIVN) – The Hawai’i County Civil Defense agency on Thursday afternoon issued its first message on Hurricane Darby, after...
HONOLULU, HI
coastriverbusinessjournal.com

Surprise guest star adds to profitable salmon season

ILWACO — The busy summer recreational salmon season has a surprise guest star this year, as sockeye return in numbers not seen in nearly a century, with significant economic benefits for businesses that cater to fishermen of all kinds. Columbia River sockeye used to be so common that the...
KITV.com

Hurricane Darby weakens but could bring heavy rains and wind this weekend

Hurricane Darby has weakened but some of it’s leftover rains will impact the Big Island and windward Maui Saturday. Darby has winds of 90 mph with gusts to 115 mph. It is located 17.5 North, 143.3 West or about 780 miles East of Hilo, Hawaii. Estimated pressure is 983 mb. Hurricane force winds only extend 10 miles from the center of circulation, with tropical storm force winds extending 40 miles out.
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
mauinow.com

Another Waiehu affordable housing project moves ahead — this one plans 752 units

Another affordable housing project is advancing in Waiehu, and this time the developer is pitching 752 units in a proposal called Waiehu Residential Community. The 100% affordable housing project by California-based Genova Construction Development would build single- and multi-family units, retail space and parks on roughly 160 acres of overgrown macadamia nut fields mauka of Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1930s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HONOLULU, HI
bendmagazine.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Rockhounding in Central Oregon

They say geology is the study of pressure and time. Lucky for the rockhounds in Central Oregon, geological time is on our side. In certain circles, Central Oregon has long been known for rockhounding. Since the pandemic, local rockhounding is on the rise, and for good reason: our region is home to arguably some of the best rocks in the country. From agates to obsidian to the Oregon state rock (the coveted, and very superhero-sounding, Thunder Egg) the area is flush with sought-after rocks. That is, if you know where to look.
BEND, OR
KHON2

Postpone your flight home if COVID positive in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you started to feel sick on vacation you are asked to isolate and get a COVID test. However, how many people actually do that?. According to the CDC you should not travel home and instead push back your departure plans if you have COVID-19 symptoms, even if you recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days or are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

LIST: 2022’s best food trucks in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. When flying to Hawaii, some people are excited to try 5-star gourmet restaurants; however, many people are more excited to get their hands on some food truck classics!. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Central Pacific Bank launches ‘Change for Charity’ campaign

HONOLULU — Central Pacific Bank has launched a campaign that will help to raise money for Hawaii Foodbank in addition to addressing a statewide coin shortage. “Change for Charity” runs now through Aug. 12, 2022, and invites CPB customers and non-customers to bring in their coins to a teller at any CPB location and donate their American coins, including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters. Loose change is preferred, but rolled coins will be accepted. All those who donate will receive a receipt.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Study: Honolulu ranks as one of the cities with the worst drivers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data is out on how Hawaii drivers stack up with the rest of the nation when it comes to driving violations. Overall, Honolulu drivers ranked 23 as one of the cities with the worst drivers. Honolulu was also recognized as one of the cities with the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: He'e Nalu

Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. Business Report: Where visitors to Hawaii are coming from. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy