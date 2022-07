It goes without saying that Elvis Presley is one of the most iconic performers of all time. Few artists can say that their impact has been felt for seven decades and that they continue to leave a lasting impression, but Elvis was far from your ordinary entertainer. No matter whether you attribute it to his revolutionary singing and dancing or just his rebellious attitude, Elvis was the definition of a larger-than-life figure in every single way.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO