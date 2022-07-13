Man dead, man arrested after shooting at Lancaster mobile home park

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting overnight Tuesday in Lancaster at a mobile home park, according to deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies state the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the Colonial Estates Mobile Home park at the 2400 block of Columbus-Lancaster Road NW.

Mugshot of Cody Blaine, 27, in Fairfield County Jail

Justin Pierce, 32, was found with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Blaine who is charged with aggravated murder.

Blaine is currently being held in Fairfield County Jail, per the sheriff’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.