Lancaster, OH

Man dead, man arrested after shooting at Lancaster mobile home park

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting overnight Tuesday in Lancaster at a mobile home park, according to deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies state the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the Colonial Estates Mobile Home park at the 2400 block of Columbus-Lancaster Road NW.

Mugshot of Cody Blaine, 27, in Fairfield County Jail

Justin Pierce, 32, was found with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Blaine who is charged with aggravated murder.

Blaine is currently being held in Fairfield County Jail, per the sheriff’s office.

