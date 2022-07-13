ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Fans Can Expect to See in the New Season of Married to Medicine

By Tiffany Raiford
Cover picture for the articleIt’s been only a few days since the ninth season of Married to Medicine premiered, and fans are already wondering who on earth they can expect to appear on the show this season. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, let us preface this by sharing that the show is about people...

SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Just Dropped a Bombshell That Could Reunite Sami and EJ — Unless [Spoiler] Plays Dirty!

Suddenly, the truth about Sami’s kidnapping isn’t the biggest secret on the canvas!. Evan wasn’t the only one shocked when Orpheus closed out the June 28 episode of Days of Our Lives by pronouncing that his son was the true father of Jan’s baby. You know, the one that she and Shawn supposedly conceived with an assist from the devil. The one that drove a wedge between Belle and her husband even as it pushed her directly into EJ’s arms.
TVOvermind

The Shocking Announcement to Kelly Ripa Made About her 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos

Hollywood marriages aren’t exactly known for their long-lasting qualities. That’s precisely what makes Kelly Ripa’s marriage to Mark Consuelos so fascinating. This is a couple who met in 1995 on the set of the daytime television show on which they both starred, and they eloped a year later. They married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and they celebrated a staggering 26 years of marriage in 2022. Twenty-six years of marriage in their industry is virtually unheard of, and only a few other stars have managed to make their relationship last so long. However, Ripa made an announcement regarding in July of 2022 that shocked the world. What shocking announcement did Kelly Ripa make about her marriage to Mark Consuelos after 26 seemingly happy years?
TVOvermind

The Boys Season 4 is Going to be Epic

Did anyone else feel as though The Boys ended in a manner that was kind of heavy considering all the possibilities that it left open? Butcher now has an expiration date that’s about to draw closer with each episode, the gang is back together, Soldier Boy is back in the box, and Homelander is fully in control of Vought. At least it looks that way. Things are looking even bleaker than they did near the end of season 2, and they were looking pretty bad at that point. But with Butcher nearly done in, Homelander cleaning house, and any who could oppose him either shelved or in hiding, it’s very easy to think that any supe that’s going to be brought in at this point will need to be a world breaker if they’re going to be used to put Homelander on his heels. One has to think that a lot of the supes that were left in the world were eradicated at a Herogasm, and any who are left won’t want to mess around with Homelander unless they get desperate. It doesn’t help that the leader of the Seven, which is now more like the One and two Simps, has a following that won’t be turning on him any time soon.
TVOvermind

Is Dorinda Medley Hiring Models to Act as Household Help for Her Own Pleasure?

The only people asking the question, “Who is Dorinda Medley?” are those who have been living under a rock for the past 30-ish years. She began her life of fame when she founded her own company in London called DCL Cashmere, where she dressed clients such as Princess Diana. Following her divorce from husband number one, she wed Dr. Richard Medley of New York, and began working on her philanthropy alongside her husband until his 2011 death. She really began living a life of fame when she joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City in 2015, and her life has not been the same since. It’s thanks to Dorinda, however, that we all got to know the lovely Marco “The Butler,” who is employed at Blue Stone Manor, her home in The Berkshires. Fans of Dorinda’s love her, but it’s Marco the world has more than a few questions about right now. Namely, is Marco *really* the butler, or is he something more?
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulina Davila

Paulina Davila is one of those actresses who just take the world by storm. There is no role this woman cannot take on with vigor and excitement, and that includes the new project she is working on for Netflix. We’ll discuss it later, though we do imagine it is being released sometime in 2022 – no date has been set for it at the moment. She’s so talented, though, that we know the world wants to know more about her before she stars in this upcoming project.
TVOvermind

Does Anyone Care about The Walking Dead Finale?

This actually feels like a vital question that needs to be asked since at this time it feels as though a lot of people don’t really care much about The Walking Dead, even if plenty of folks are going to be watching the final episodes to the end. Up to this point it feels as though the show has been stumbling a bit, even as it’s been attempting to push the story forward in a manner that people will follow. For all that however it’s still kind of apparent that the loss of a few key characters is far tougher now than it was in the earlier seasons. Despite adding characters to the story in recent seasons as the tale has moved forward, TWD has still seen far more criticism than praise when it comes to the overall satisfaction of the audience. Some would even dare to state that the dissatisfaction with the series started far earlier in the fourth season, but was offset by the emergence of certain characters and situations as the story progressed. In any case, it does feel that a lot of people are bound to be less than receptive to the final episodes of season 11, no matter what the show is planning.
TVOvermind

Pete Davidson and Three Other Celebs Who Tattooed Their Significant Other on Their Bodies

The world is familiar with the romantic relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. He’s managed to make quite the reputation for himself with some of Hollywood’s most beautiful women, and while many speculate as to what it is about him that these women cannot seem to deny, other people are curious about the SNL host’s tattoos. He has many of them, but it was recently discovered that he is sporting several tattoos that might just commemorate his time with Kim. Many people will argue that tattoos aren’t the best way to share your love for someone else – because they’re pretty permanent – but he continues to give people reason to believe he’s sporting many about her. For example, it is believed that the Disney “Aladdin” tattoo he got on his collarbone signifies the first time he and Kardashian shared a kiss dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin when they met on the set of SNL. And, while he has not confirmed this one, he does have a tattoo on his neck that reads “KNSCP” that fans believe stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – the names of her children. Of course, there are more, but what we are wondering right now is just how many celebrities decided to permanently brand themselves with the names of their partners on their body? And were these tattoos a terrible idea?
