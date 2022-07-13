ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Youth development center reopens in tornado-stricken town

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — After more than six months of rebuilding, a youth development center has reopened in a western Kentucky town devastated by a tornado last December.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined officials from the state Department of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday to reopen the doors to the youth development center in Mayfield.

The center sustained severe structural damage to the roof and walls collapsed on the night of Dec. 10, when the tornado struck. Now the center will resume serving youth between the ages of 14 and 18 who have been adjudicated as public and youthful offenders.

“To all the youth housed here in Mayfield and around the commonwealth, hear me when I say, your past does not dictate your future,” Beshear said at a reopening ceremony.

The majority of DJJ youth development centers are campus-type settings with the capacity to house up to 45 youths per center, while monitoring their activities around the clock.

