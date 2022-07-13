ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

By AYSE WIETING, SUZAN FRASER
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj5zC_0gdqgkKO00
Farmer Serhiy shows grain in his barn in the village of Ptyche in eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. An estimated 22 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, and pressure is growing as the new harvest begins. The country usually delivers about 30% of its grain to Europe, 30% to North Africa and 40% to Asia. But with the ongoing Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, millions of tons of last year’s harvest still can’t reach their destinations (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.

Turkish military officials and U.N. representatives also planned to participate in the discussion focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country's ports toward the Mediterranean.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments, endangering food supplies in many developing countries, especially in Africa, and contributing to higher prices.

Turkey has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and worked with the U.N., Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement. The U.N. would establish a center in Istanbul to control the shipments, Turkish officials have said.

Many of Ukraine's ports are heavily mined. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Moscow wouldn’t use the corridors to launch an attack, if the sea mines were removed.

Ukrainian officials have blamed a Russian naval blockade for holding up exports and causing a global food crisis. They also remained skeptical of Putin's pledge, noting that he insisted at the beginning of the year he had no plans to invade Ukraine.

Ahead of the talks in Istanbul, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow was willing to ensure safe navigation for ships to carry grain from Ukrainian ports but would press for its right to check the vessels for weapons.

Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for ties with international organizations, said Russia's military had repeatedly declared its willingness to allow for safe shipping corridors in the Black Sea.

Seventy vessels from 16 countries have remained stuck in Ukrainian ports, Ilyichev said, alleging that Ukrainian authorities had barred them from departing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gdqgkKO00

“Our conditions are clear: We need to have a possibility to control and check the ships to prevent any attempts to smuggle weapons in, and Kyiv must refrain from any provocations,” Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Ilyichev as saying.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has worked for months to secure a deal that would allow Ukraine to export wheat and other commodities from Odesa, the country's largest port, and also enable Russia to export grain and fertilizer to global markets.

Asked about Wednesday’s talks, Guterres said Tuesday: “We are working hard, indeed, but there is still a way to go.”

The war has trapped about 22 million tons of grain inside Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. U.N., Turkish and other officials are scrambling for a solution that would empty the silos in time for upcoming harvest in Ukraine.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says the war is endangering food supplies for many developing nations and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people.

NATO-member Turkey has retained its close ties to both Moscow and Ukraine. It previously has hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as talks between the two countries’ negotiating teams.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
The Guardian

No jobs, no homes: Ukrainians forced back to frontline towns

Svitlana and her son Danylo had been in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro for less then a day when a terrible realisation struck her: without money, the offer of work or a permanent place to stay they would have to return to their apartment in Sloviansk, where the frontline of the war was drawing closer and the sounds of Russian bombardment growing ever louder.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Associated Press

Biden meets with Arab Gulf countries to counter Iran threat

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday will lay out his strategy for the Middle East as he closes out of the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran. In the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Biden will meet with heads of state from six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. Hours before the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, the White House released satellite imagery that indicates Russian officials have twice visited Iran in recent weeks for a showcase...
POTUS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy