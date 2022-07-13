2 well-known names lead race for Maryland’s 4th congressional district

Maryland Democrat Glenn Ivey and his allies have a 7-to-1 ad spending advantage over primary rival Donna Edwards, the former Democratic congresswoman, and her allies. The pro-Ivey spending is largely been shouldered by the United Democracy Project, a super PAC aligned with and partially funded by the pro-Israel group AIPAC that's booked and spent $5.5 million, with an assist from the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC, which has booked and spent $400,000, per AdImpact. UDP has spent weeks blanketing the district with ads hammering Edwards by calling her first stint in Congress unproductive and antagonistic.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO