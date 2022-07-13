ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

2 well-known names lead race for Maryland’s 4th congressional district

By John Domen
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a long list of candidates are on the ballot for Maryland’s 4th congressional district, two familiar names appear to be locked in a close race for the Democratic nomination in a seat expected to stay with Democrats no matter how many seats Republicans might win around the...

wtop.com

Comments / 30

al
2d ago

Do not vote for these Democrats if they have anything to do with Montgomery County Public schools or Montgomery county

Reply(2)
7
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Data Download: AIPAC-aligned super PAC spending big in Maryland Democratic House primary

Maryland Democrat Glenn Ivey and his allies have a 7-to-1 ad spending advantage over primary rival Donna Edwards, the former Democratic congresswoman, and her allies. The pro-Ivey spending is largely been shouldered by the United Democracy Project, a super PAC aligned with and partially funded by the pro-Israel group AIPAC that's booked and spent $5.5 million, with an assist from the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC, which has booked and spent $400,000, per AdImpact. UDP has spent weeks blanketing the district with ads hammering Edwards by calling her first stint in Congress unproductive and antagonistic.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan aren't waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the Republican Party. Approaching the final months of his second term, Hogan is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served as labor secretary and commerce secretary in his administration. Trump, however, is backing Dan Cox, a state legislator who has said President Joe Biden's victory shouldn't have been certified, called former Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" and sought to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies.
MARYLAND STATE
eenews.net

Washington set to be 2nd East Coast city with gas ban

Washington, D.C., is expected to become the second East Coast city to ban fossil fuel boilers and water heaters in most new buildings, following the unanimous approval of two bills by the City Council this week that are supported by the mayor. When the bills are enacted, the nation’s capital...
WASHINGTON STATE
howardcountymd.gov

County Executive Ball Statement on Howard County Listed as Wealthiest County in Maryland

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to Howard County being named the wealthiest county in Maryland by the U.S. News & World Report’s 15th Wealthiest Counties in the U.S. by median income. Howard County was the only Maryland jurisdiction to make the list and was noted as the 6th wealthiest in the U.S.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Chaos' | DC Council, non-profits call on Mayor Bowser to assist migrants bused from Texas

WASHINGTON — Members of the DC Council are calling on Mayor Muriel Bowser to act as Arizona and Texas officials continue to bus hundreds of migrants to Union Station. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas officials started busing people seeking asylum to D.C. in April after the state voiced opposition to President Joe Biden lifting Title 42, a public health policy that allowed the government to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers who come to the US from countries where an infectious disease is present.
TEXAS STATE
dailyadvent.com

Maryland School System Adopts Southern Poverty Law Center Propaganda

Elizabeth Troutman of the Washington Free Beacon reports on a disturbing education development. Maryland’s largest school district next school year will teach elementary schoolers how to combat “privilege” and “systemic racism,” even as about half of its students lack proficiency in math and language arts. The Montgomery County Board of Education amended its...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Feds launch investigation into Maryland State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring, promotions

BALTIMORE -- A federal investigation has been opened into the Maryland Department of State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices against Black employees, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday. The investigation was opened under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion. The investigation, to be conducted by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, will assess whether the police department engaged in discriminatory practices. Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Police Superintendent, Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, have been informed and pledged...
MARYLAND STATE

