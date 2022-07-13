2 well-known names lead race for Maryland’s 4th congressional district

BALTIMORE -- A federal investigation has been opened into the Maryland Department of State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices against Black employees, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday. The investigation was opened under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion. The investigation, to be conducted by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, will assess whether the police department engaged in discriminatory practices. Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Police Superintendent, Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, have been informed and pledged...
